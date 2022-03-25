Take a look at the MUNSU General Election results!

MUNSU has announced their election results for the 2022-2023 General Election. After a series of delays caused by issues with the Webvote system, voting was able to take place from March 21st at 9 am to March 22nd at 9 pm. The results were announced shortly after the election period on Facebook Live.

Take a look here at the newly elected MUNSU representatives!

Executive Director of Finances and Services: Farah Nowreen Oishorza

Farah Nowreen Oishorza

Farah is a finance major at Memorial University and has a great sense of judgement and responsibility. She wants to bring the needed changes and make sure that no student goes unheard.

Executive Director of Advocacy: Jawad Chowdhury

Jawad is a third-year computer science student. He is an international student and moved to St. John’s three years ago. He advocates for diversity, inclusion and provides more opportunities on campus.

Executive Director of Student Life: Ely Pittman

Ely uses she/they pronouns and is an English student in their fifth year. They have been involved in undergraduate student life for the past five years. They want to help provide marginalized students with safe space on campus.

Executive Director of External Affairs, Communications, and Research: Emily Dyer

Emily is studying Communications, English and Criminology at MUN. Since last summer, she has been working with the Canadian Federation of Students NL. She believes strongly in the importance of unions and standing together.

Students of Colour Representative: Frances Utomi

Frances is an international student who has been attending MUN for two years. She believes that representation matters, and she wants to help students of colour at MUN.

Business Students’ Representatives: Md. Farhan Basir and Zunaid Ahmed

Zunaid Ahmed

Zunaid is a fourth-year undergraduate marketing student at Memorial University’s Faculty of Business Administration. He enjoys getting involved and getting to know people. He hopes to enhance the student experience at the MUN school of business and wants to organize societal business competitions.

Engineering Students’ Representatives: Nicholas Keough and Tasnim Ahmed

image 8 image 9

Nicholas is an advocate for environmentalism, diversity, inclusion, and equity and will bring these values to MUNSU to represent Engineering students. He spends a lot of time working with activist, environmental and political groups.

Tasnim is a second-year Electrical Engineering student and is the MUN Ambassador and the Electrical Engineering Representative of the Class of 2025. She loves to be involved on campus and volunteers in various roles.

International Students’ Representative: Shrabontee Deepanwita

Shrabontee is an International Student at MUN and is in her first year of Behavioural Neuroscience. She understands the concerns of other international students, and she is here to help them.

First-Year Students’ Representative: Russell Noseworthy

Russell is from St. John’s, and Memorial has been part of his life for a long time. He has experience in several leadership roles in volunteer and professional work. He wants to deal with issues head-on and obtain effective results to benefit new students at MUN.

Science Students’ Representatives: Joseph Jacob, Anima Sulaiman and Mohammed Nafis

The official Board of Directors will be announced once the 2021-2022 MUNSU Board of Directors adopts the elections report.