New MUNSU Voting Dates Announced

After a hectic few days, MUNSU announced new voting dates in the 2022-2023 General Election.
Voting days have been rescheduled to Monday, March 21st at 9 am until Tuesday, March 22nd at 9 pm.
To vote:
1. Go to http://my.mun.ca
2. Click ‘Students.’
3. Click ‘Launch Self Service
4. Click ‘Student Main Menu.’
5. Click ‘MUNSU Webvote.’
6. Vote for your 2022-2023 MUNSU leaders!
MUNSU has also announced it will use its email tool to inform every undergraduate student of this update.
500 posters have also been printed and posted around campus, and such information will be posted on social media.
As for the code issues MUNSU identified earlier this week, MUNSU has stated:
If you have any concerns or questions, you can email cro@munsu.ca and feel free to tweet @themusenl.