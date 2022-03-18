New MUNSU Voting Dates Announced

After a hectic few days, MUNSU announced new voting dates in the 2022-2023 General Election.

Voting days have been rescheduled to Monday, March 21st at 9 am until Tuesday, March 22nd at 9 pm.

ATTENTION @MemorialU Undergraduate Students!!



The 2022-2023 MUNSU General Election voting days have been rescheduled to Monday, March 21st at 9am until Tuesday, March 22nd at 9pm.



For more elections information: https://t.co/sCzLY9XodL @themusenl @MUN_Students pic.twitter.com/lABt09dlPE — MUNSU (@MUNSU35) March 18, 2022

To vote:

1. Go to http://my.mun.ca

2. Click ‘Students.’

3. Click ‘Launch Self Service

4. Click ‘Student Main Menu.’

5. Click ‘MUNSU Webvote.’

6. Vote for your 2022-2023 MUNSU leaders!

MUNSU has also announced it will use its email tool to inform every undergraduate student of this update.

500 posters have also been printed and posted around campus, and such information will be posted on social media.

MUNSU will be utilizing our email tool to email every undergraduate student this update, highlighting voting instructions and encouraging our members to vote. We have arranged for the university to promote the vote on Newsline. — MUNSU (@MUNSU35) March 18, 2022

As for the code issues MUNSU identified earlier this week, MUNSU has stated:

ITS and the Registrar’s office have also advised that after the completion of these elections, they will be working with MUNSU to explore our options for an updated voting system. — MUNSU (@MUNSU35) March 18, 2022

If you have any concerns or questions, you can email cro@munsu.ca and feel free to tweet @themusenl.