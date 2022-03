MUNSU has identified its polling issue, which forced a postponement in the 2022-2023 General Election.

In a tweet issued this afternoon, MUNSU states:

The MUNSU General Election remains delayed as @MemorialU ITS works to identify and repair coding issues within the Webvote system. We will provide an update to confirm election dates as soon as the system is repaired- the election will not be able to occur this week. — MUNSU (@MUNSU35) March 16, 2022

The issue identified was found within the code as 50 plus candidates were logged in the system as the Bangladeshi Student Association (BSA) and MUNSU General Elections were combined.

"There was an issue in the code that has been there for many years. This issue would only be experienced if there were 50 or more candidates, which has never been encountered to date. It was only discovered with this vote as MUNSU combined the BSA with the MUNSU General Election” — MUNSU (@MUNSU35) March 16, 2022

There was also a second issue identified:

ITS has further identified a second issue within the coding that is impacting certain faculties. They have been in constant contact & have been running hundreds of tests in their test environment. We appreciate the patience and kindness of our MUNSU members as we work to fix this — MUNSU (@MUNSU35) March 16, 2022

At this time, election dates are to be determined, and voting will remain postponed.