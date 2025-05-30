The Muse’s local music picks: May 2025

2025 is shaping up to be yet another fantastic year for music, and local releases are no exception.

As we go in to summer, there will be a variety of shows, and many artists are gearing up to release music soon. We highly recommend checking out some local musicians, there’s lots of talent in this little province of ours, and surely something that will appeal to everyone. Here’s what The Muse listened to this May – from St. John’s and beyond.

PLAY IT ALL cover art by Bee Traverse

The 3 piece self-proclaimed “egg punk” band dutifully named after the iconic symbols of Newfoundland heritage released their first full-length LP titled PLAY IT ALL on April 18. This wonderfully fuzzed-out record is lo-fi and heavily distorted, hosting a plethora of delightful references to Newfoundland culture with songs like “FLY FISHING” and “SCRAPYARD BLUES.” It’s continuously interesting to see how musicians include allusions to Newfoundland culture within non-traditional genres.

Short and sweet, spanning only 12 minutes with 7 tracks, PLAY IT ALL is a majorly fun listen. Consisting entirely of songs played live at shows around town, and Lawnya Vawnya last year, the record has all the appeal of classic St. John’s punk and then some. Out now on streaming for listening that isn’t confined to live shows – though you should still go see them live!

It’s looking like it’s going to be a punk rock summer folks.

Flight Song Cover Art (via The Fencesitters’ bandcamp // art by @whereismylostdog on Instagram)

The Fencesitters designate themselves as “indie rock made by some people in the world in a country in a province in a city that as far as you know doesn’t exist” – that city being St. John’s.

Their most recent single Flight Song, details the terribly relatable sentiment of trying to book plane flights to visit friends abroad while facing skyrocketing prices and total economic upset. As a fellow broke student and avid airport hater, I agree with The Fencesitters, “they cost too much money, and I don’t know how else to get there!”

The breakdown in the middle of the song is eerily reminiscent of my feelings when a few colleagues and I got stranded in Toronto after multiple flight cancellations.

Released May 1, “Flight Song” is the second single from their upcoming album Picture Day, to come out later this year. The band’s name references the idiom which means to be hesitant or indecisive, most of their songs explore similar themes of uncertainty and variability.

Inspired by indie sweetheart Alex G, and drawing on the lead singer’s experiences living between Newfoundland and the United States, the band beautifully represents the daunting ambiguity that accompanies one’s early 20s.

Rolling Stop cover art by Smoking Room

As of May 2, Gallery’s debut EP Rolling Stop is finally here. The first single Hoarders (Buried Alive), was fantastic, and sustaining the exploration of similar themes, the rest of the project certainly did not disappoint.

Frontman Nick Corcoran’s strong writing and overall artistry is commendable and is supplemented by tastefully warped instrumentals, Rolling Stop is a near–perfect shoegaze EP. Is shoegaze back for real? I think it’s safe to say yes.

Album cover art by Little Fauna Bassist Kathy Oke

Everyone’s favourite femme-fronted garage rock band has released the first single Never Change from their upcoming debut LP, set to come out at the end of this month. The song reads as the singer seeking reassurance, and finding comfort in consistency, while struggling with uncertain emotions.

Little Fauna will be performing at this year’s Lawnya Vawnya alongside Calgary garage rock band Miesha and The Spanks, and New Brunswick’s Penny and the Pits, the solo project of Penelope Stevens from acclaimed NB rock band Motherhood. It’s bound to be a great show, and lots of folks, myself included, are excited to hear the new Little Fauna songs.

There are also a few notable non–local recent releases that have been on repeat in The Muse office lately.

Released April 4th, this genre-defying album is densely packed with pop culture references, sampling Sonic games – most notably Mario & Sonic Olympic Winter Games – Fortnite, Pokemon, and even WiiU sound effects. Nostalgic for any 2000s kid who grew up on the respective games, and an overall very cool record that mixes hip hop, emo, hyperpop, rap, and EDM.

Revengezeekerz starkly contrasts Jane Remover’s last album Census Designated, and it’s an entirely unique record, you’re hard pressed to find anything else like it.

This all trans indie-punk band dropped their (kind of) self titled debut LP Um Comma Jennifer Question Mark on April 25. The record preaches to a fictional godlike figure referred to as “Jennifer,” presumably representing the cis-heteronormative standards relentlessly pushed on trans people.

A portion of the songs explore themes of queer joy and resistance against oppressing your own identity to appease others. Detailing the duo’s multifaceted trans experiences through matter-of-fact lyricism tinged with humour, and slightly punk-inspired instrumentation, this record is unapologetically queer, and simply, quite fun.

What are some recent releases you’ve been listening to lately? Share with us on social media @themuseyyt!