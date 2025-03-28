‘Gallery’ releases new single anticipating upcoming EP

Now signed to independent Boston record label, Candlepin records, 4 piece St. John’s alternative/slowcore outfit Gallery is back with another single after nearly a year. Gallery features Nick Corcoran (vocals, guitar), Liam Ryan (guitar), Nick Hunt (drums), and Maria Peddle (bass).

Mastered by Dead Air, self-recorded by the band’s guitarist Liam Ryan, and mixed by Jacob Cherwick, Hoarders (Buried Alive) dropped on March 21. The single was announced only one day before its release, in anticipation of their upcoming debut EP Rolling Stop, expected to come out on May 1.

Rolling Stop is set to have 5 songs, and will be accompanied by a cassette tape available to pre-order prior to the EP release.

Rolling Stop cover art, by Smoking Room (via Gallery’s bandcamp)

In pure Gallery fashion, the song pulls inspiration from genres like shoegaze with a substantial 90s influence, heavily distorted guitars, and resonant, dreamlike vocals by Nick Corcoran.

The track Hoarders (Buried Alive) features pensive lyrics about knowingly holding on to unnecessary hurt, and the suffocating feelings that go along with ruminating on things left unsaid. As they put it in the song, “I know it’s not worth it // I am made up of all of this useless stuff” – very fitting considering it’s name.

The last shows the band played were part of a mini-tour with Swimming and Andrew Smith around Bonavista last August. Before that, they played at Lawnya Vawnya in June of 2024 with Blunt Chunks and Ribbon Skirt, formerly Love Language.

Before this release, the band had one other single titled Sand out on streaming, so it’s safe to say that fans in the local scene are excited for the new EP.

Listen to “Hoarders (Buried Alive)” here.