Lawnya Vawnya festival schedule breakdown

Lawnya Vawnya is a local non-profit organization focused on multidisciplinary artists and independent musicians. It hosts artists in residence year-round as well as an annual festival, putting in its dues to keep creative circles in the province alive and well. Running from June 4th-7th, this year’s festival will mark its 15th consecutive year of operation.

This year’s schedule is absolutely jam–packed with musical performances from both local and out-of-province artists, workshops, panels, film screenings, and a merch and print fair. The best part? A lot of the events are free or all ages. So if you’re a broke student you can still attend the festival and support all kinds of Canadian creativity.

A full list of performers is available here.

Wednesday, June 4

Ever Deadly, a film collaboration between Chelsea McMullan and Tanya Tagaq will be screened online all day. This screening is all ages, however it should be noted that the film depicts sensitive subject matter.

A documentary detailing the expansive musical career of Tanya Tagaq, “Ever Deadly” explores Indigenous culture and identity, and overcoming trauma while being an artist.

Madeleine Thien and Marlaena Moore will be at Bannerman Brewing Co. at 6:30pm for a reading of Thien’s work, accompanied by endearing bedroom-pop performed by Moore. This event is 19+ with a $10 cover fee.

Hosted by drag performer Eda Kumquat, bands Swimming, Absolute Losers, and Book Club take on Gower St. United Church for a night of fantastically intricate noise, pulling inspiration from math rock, midwest emo, post-punk and shoegaze genres starting at 8pm. This event is all ages with a $15 cover fee.

Thursday, June 5

To start off the second day of the festival, a free all ages comic workshop hosted by local artist Elijah Janka will be held at Eastern Edge at 1pm, followed closely by an all ages film screening of HOME TV and Q&A from queer film collective IWant2BeOnTV at 2:30pm.

That evening, see enigmatic duo Beverly & Elizabeth Glenn-Copeland, and Topanga at First Light Centre for Performance and Creativity for an intimate showcase of thoughtful tunes inspired by the sounds of jazz, indie, synth and theatre. This event is all ages with a $30 cover fee, starting at 7pm. Please note that masks are required.

At 9:30, head to The Ship Pub for the musical stylings of art-rock sweetheart Sasha Cay, singer-songwriter Marc McLaughlin, and St. John’s favourite bilingual rock outfit, Liz Fagan Band. This event is 19+ with a $15 cover fee.

‘Food Fight’ poster by Charvel Rappos// @dofusnark on Instagram

Friday, June 5

Kicking off Lawnya Vawnya’s third day is a free all ages downtown music crawl, starting from Solitude Vintage (181 Duckworth St.) at 12pm.

Following the music crawl is a free all ages panel on Producing Music Videos, focusing on managing engaging narratives, marketing and varying budgets, hosted in the Alt Hotel’s Cyan Room at 3pm.

At 4:30 in the same room there will be a free all ages workshop hosted by producer and DJ Cleo Leigh, focusing on live mixing, and explaining introductory principles of electronic music for beginners. This workshop is part performance and part tutorial.

At 6pm, still in the Alt Hotel’s Cyan Room, attend Riddle Fence’s Issue 54 Launch, hosted by Canadian Writer Sharon Bala, featuring readings from various featured Lawnya Vawnya artists and musicians. This event is free and all ages.

At 8pm, head over to The S.P.A.C.E. at Eastern Edge for a Food Fight! Just kidding, no food will be thrown, but IWant2BeOnTv is presenting a battle of the bands in support of rampant food insecurity felt across our country. See Rad Gushue, Andy and The Dannys, and Ratt & Ratt face off in an epic musical battle.

The ‘food fight’ will be livestreamed across Canada and viewers are encouraged to donate in support of the cause. This event is all ages with a $10 cover fee, or free admission if you bring a non-perishable food item to donate.

9:30pm at The Rockhouse, hosted by \garbagefile, there’s a fantastically vibrant hip-hop showcase featuring Cartel Madras, Fraud Perry, and Albert Dalton you can see for $25 if you’re 19+.

If rap isn’t your jam, head to The Ship Pub with $15 at 9:30 for some femme-fronted garage rock from Miesha and the Spanks, Penny & the Pits, and Little Fauna.

After that, at Oiche club back on George St, tune in for some dynamic electronica and dance music by Liftkit, Cleo Leigh, and QUIN, starting at 11pm with a $20 cover fee. This event is 19+.

Saturday, June 7

The final day of the festival presents many free, all ages workshops and panels, such as:

“Releasing Records in 2025,” presented in the Alt Hotel’s Cyan Room starting at 12pm

Ableton Live recording workshop presented by Joe Fowler in the Alt Hotel’s Green Room at 12:30pm

‘Marketing “The Self” as an Artist’ workshop presented by Foreignerz, an art collective driven by underground scenes and authenticity. Alt Hotel Cyan Room, 1:30pm.

‘Wired For Sound, Rooted In Community: Building Artistic Careers Beyond Your City’ is to be hosted in the Cyan Room as well, starting at 3pm.

You can also visit the “Phonoautomat” at Eastern Edge from 12pm-3pm, an innovative project by Jake Nicholl that’s like a photobooth but with sound that you can take home on a cassette.

At 3pm, turn up to the Baird Building Garage for a free all ages punk show, in the garage, of course. See a variety of hardcore subgenres from Life Crisis, Durex, Snitfit, and Cell Deth.

See Bus People, Mantourage, and Steel Toe at The Ship Pub for a variety of genres such as new wave, folk rock, and power pop starting at 8pm. This event is $15 and 19+.

If that’s not your vibe, the Rockhouse is offering an equally stacked lineup, featuring Julianna Riolino, Laughing, and Andrew Smith Band, hosted by local drag performer Irma Gerd. This event is 19+ with a $25 cover fee.

To end off an absolutely fantastic 15th iteration of Lawnya Vawnya, make your way over to Oiche for another electronic set from Overland, Frankie Teardrop, and NANCY MUSIC, starting at 10:30pm. This event is 19+ with a $20 cover fee.

A merch and print fair will also be at Eastern Edge from 12pm-4pm on Friday June 5, and Saturday June 6. Including the festival’s own merchandise, band merchandise, and pop-ups from local creative organizations such as Riddle Fence, St. Michael’s Printshop, and even some visual artists and tattoo artists.

Visit Lawnya Vawnya’s Instagram page or their website for more information or to purchase advance tickets, or a festival pass, and look out for The Muse team at some festival events!

It’s sure to be a “good time by the sea.”