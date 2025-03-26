Lawnya Vawnya announces 2025 lineup

Lawnya Vawnya is a local non-profit organization focused on multidisciplinary artists and independent musicians. It hosts artists in residence year-round as well as an annual festival, putting in its dues to keep creative circles in the province alive and well. Running from June 4th-7th, this year’s festival will mark its 15th consecutive year of operation.

The phrase “Lawnya Vawnya” comes from an old Newfoundland expression meaning “a good time by the sea,” and that is precisely what these folks aim to offer. Each year, the organizers coordinate a variety of musical performances, workshops, panels, artist discussions, merchandise and print events at various charming locations in the heart of St. John’s.

Musical performances will encompass many genres, ranging from electronic, punk, folk, and countless flavors of alternative rock. With talented creatives flying in from all across Canada, there seems to be something for everyone.

The 2025 lineup is absolutely stacked, featuring Newfoundland-based acts:

Albert Dalton (hip-hop)

Andrew Smith (alt-country)

Book Club (alternative/post-hardcore)

Bus People (alt-rock)

Cleo Leigh (electronic)

Hangyourhead (punk)

Life Crisis (hardcore)

Little Fauna (garage rock)

Liz Fagan Band (alt-rock)

Nancy Music (dance/electronic)

Rad Gushue (indie rock/folk)

Rat & Ratt (alternative/post punk)

Snitfit (riotgrrl)

Steel Toe (power pop)

Swimming (math rock)

QUIN (techno)

Out of province acts hailing from Vancouver to the Maritimes will include:

Absolute Losers (post punk – Charlottetown, PEI)

Andy and the Dannys (pop/punk – Montreal, QC)

Beverly Elizabeth and Glenn-Copeland (jazz – Montreal, QC)

Cartel Madras (hip-hop – Calgary, AB)

Cell Deth (punk/hardcore – Charlottetown, PEI)

Durex (punk/hardcore – Montreal, QC)

Frankie Teardrop (electronic – Montreal, QC)

Fraud Perry (hip-hop/punk – Montreal, QC)

Julianna Riolino (pop/rock – Toronto, ON)

Laughing (power pop – Montreal, QC)

Liftkit (electronic – Woods Islands, PEI)

Mantourage (folk/indie rock – Montreal, QC)

Marc McLaughlin (singer/songwriter – Fredericton, NB)

Marleana Moore (indie rock – Montreal, QC)

Miesha and the Spanks (garage rock – Calgary, AB)

Overland (techno – Vancouver, BC)

Penny & the Pits (art rock – Saint John, NB)

Sasha Cay (indie rock – Montreal, QC)

Topanga (psychedelic/garage rock – Vancouver, BC)

The festival will also see a host of drag performances, literature readings, film screenings, multimedia showcases, panels and tutorials from both local and out of province talent:

/garbagefile (drag – St. John’s NL)

Chelsea McMullan (film – Toronto, ON)

Elijah Janka (multidisciplinary artist – St. John’s, NL)

Ever Deadly (film – Chelsea McMullan + Tanya Tagaq collaboration)

Foreignerz (multidisciplinary artists – “cultural architects” – Calgary, AB)

Irma Gerd (drag – St. John’s, NL)

IWANT2BEONTV (television/film – Montreal, QC)

Jack Etchegary (composer – St. John’s, NL)

Janet Cull (singer – St. John’s, NL)

Joe Fowler (digital media artist – St. John’s, NL)

Moira Demorest (musician – Kingston, ON)

Tanya Tagaq (singer/songwriter – Cambridge Bay, NU)

Lawnya Vawnya’s main objective has always been to highlight the creativity present in our independent music scenes nationwide, and this year’s lineup looks incredibly promising.