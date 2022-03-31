Features

The Fund: MUN student-managed investment portfolio

mathieu stern 1zO4O3Z0UJA unsplash
Avatar
Farhat Subah

Subah is an enthusiast and eager to learn new things. Her dream is to travel the world. She paints, plays musical instruments, reads whenever she feels lost. She is the owner of Ro de l'art. Currently, she is an undergrad student at Memorial University pursuing a major in Economics.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Muse The Muse
The Muse@themusenl
236 Following 3.4K Followers
Fitness tips with Jasmine Lawrence! https://t.co/4qbHmcgInl
2 hours ago
Learn about @MemorialU's student-managed investment portfolio in our latest article! @TheFundMun @MUNBusiness https://t.co/dsrdRJAkpZ
23 hours ago
Three @MemorialU Engineering students are calling for systematic change within the Faculty of Engineering and Appli… https://t.co/JHP78eUqEF
1 day ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x