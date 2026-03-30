The Canadian media renaissance continues with Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie

Canadian media is truly having its moment right now

If you could time-travel back to 2008 Toronto in an RV powered by a discontinued drink that looks like a lava lamp with boba in it – what’s the first thing you would do?

Best friends Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol know the answer: see a screening of The Hangover, visit their younger selves, and massively disrupt their current timeline.

Adapted from cult-classic comedy web series ‘Nirvanna The Band The Show,’ Nirvanna The Band, The Show, The Movie (which is not about the grunge rock band fronted by Kurt Cobain) is a mockumentary-style Canadian-core spoof of Back To The Future, and it might be one of the most inventive films I’ve seen.

The film follows best friends Matt Johnson and Jay ‘Bird’ McCarroll, founding members of ‘Nirvanna the Band’ — which isn’t really a band at all, Jay just plays piano and Matt just kind of stands there in a fedora and occasionally yells something — while they devise increasingly elaborate and childish schemes to book a show at Toronto venue The Rivoli.

Their master plan? Skydive (skydove? skydiven?) off the top of the CN Tower into the Skydome to announce to attendees of a Jays’ game, before they’ve even booked the show, that they are playing The Rivoli – tonight.

Obviously, this does not go well, which leads them to build a time machine, accidentally travelling back to 2008, and finding themselves in a sticky situation when the timeline gets messed up.

(Hundred Tomatoes)

From a production standpoint, Nirvanna The Band, The Show, The Movie, is a complete anomaly.

Filmed almost entirely script-less, with archival footage, legally ambiguous stunts, deliberate gaming of copyright fair use law, DIY and practical effects, and some hilarious real-world interactions, the fact that this film even exists is unbelievable.

The entire runtime of the film, I asked “how did they do that?” so many times, I lost count.

The filmmakers created an entire narrative around unused footage from their web series, which is how the ‘time travel’ is made impressively realistic. Not everyone can delve into their hard drive and make a masterpiece.

It’s hilarious, too. They literally set a Toronto street on fire for this film. Gags like Matt’s seemingly never-ending supply of whiteboards, the impossibly long extension cord going from the top of the CN Tower to street level had me giggling.

Just the concept of skydiving off the CN Tower, only to mess up the plan, and then climb back up later to throw down an extension cord to power your dated RV time machine, is genius.

McCarrol and Johnson still have not revealed how they filmed the CN Tower sequence, as they fear it would get them in legal trouble.

Without spoiling too much, perhaps the best joke in the film is when they time-travel back to 2008 and decide to see a movie. The marquee theatre is packed, and The Hangover is premiering, but Matt becomes incredibly distressed when he hears people crack up at a homophobic slur, and only then realizes their time machine actually worked.

Matt Johnson’s clothing choices, perpetual bewilderment, and goofy ‘himbo’ disposition work excellently combined with Jay’s earnest and equally hilarious go-along-with-it personality. Their dynamic is perfect for this kind of film – charming, a bit stupid in a good way, and slightly homoerotic at times.

(Toronto Today)

With the insanity around Heated Rivalry, and the success of Nirvanna The Band, The Show, The Movie, Canadian media is truly having its moment right now.

It’s well deserved, too. Though popular culture is massively Westernized, it largely focuses on America, which is…well… let’s just say I’m not surprised people are jumping to support Canadian media right now.

It feels oddly patriotic – obviously, Canada has its own deep systemic issues, but I’m proud to say that one of my favourite movies at the moment is by Canadian filmmakers.

Unfortunately, NTBTSTM is no longer in theatres in St. John’s, which I would argue was the optimal viewing experience. If I could, I would easily see it five more times. I haven’t seen the web series yet, but I know what I’m doing after exams.

It’s now available to stream online and buy on DVD/Blu-ray. Just whatever you do, don’t watch this on your laptop or iPad in bed or while doomscrolling – get some friends together and you’re guaranteed a good time.

5/5

Author Lee Hurley Lee Hurley is a fourth-year undergraduate student studying Communications and Media Studies. A self-proclaimed "expert" on local music scenes, they're passionate about media theory, music, film, art, and, in general, filling the gap in arts coverage within our province. Lee is usually haunting the Communications wing of the arts building or blasting painstakingly curated playlists in the Muse office, and they're incredibly honoured to take on the role of Managing Editor for the 2025-2026 editorial year. Lee is reachable at managing@themuse.ca