St. John’s band ‘Swimming’ releases sophomore album

Following the immense success of their first album, “That’s OK” in 2021, St. John’s midwest emo/math rock trio Swimming has returned with another remarkable record.

After working on the songs for almost 8 years, Liam Ryan (guitar, vocals, trumpet) Jacob Cherwick (drums, vocals, percussion, guitar) Nick Hunt (bass vocals) self-produced the album, released through No Funeral and Barely There records. They marked their album launch with a nearly sold–out show at The Rockhouse.

Music and Community in St. John’s

“Old” dropped on Friday, February 21, and in the few days since its release, community members have been busy praising the album on social media. The record has also garnered recognition from music media outlets like exclaim!, Music Crowns, IDIOTEQ and editors of major streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music with placements on featured playlists.

One of the main topics of Swimming’s music is the band members’ upbringing in Newfoundland. In their words, “angular drums and noodly guitar work lay a bed for Swimming’s yearning lyrics, which paint pictures of the band’s upbringing and experience in Newfoundland.”

This band is an unwavering pillar of the local music community and they have done their due diligence to put Newfoundland on the map in terms of alternative music. Ryan, Hunt, and Cherwick all help younger musicians in the scene with their creative endeavors. The trio has toured Eastern Canada multiple times, cultivating a shining reputation for both themselves, and the province they hail from. The record also features backing vocals from various other local musicians.

Swimming invited other local musicians to sing with them at The Rockhouse. (Parker Sullivan//The Muse)

Lyricism and Storytelling

“Old” almost reads as a coming–of–age album. Referencing time, past relationships, and self–perception frequently, the through line of the record is one of reflection.

It is clear that the members of Swimming are all storytellers at their core – each song on their last record, “That’s OK,” painted a vivid picture of situations and emotions landmarked by various references to Newfoundland, and their new album did not disappoint on this front.

In many songs, like “You Smell Like Phys Ed,” and “Basement” themes of being jaded and reflecting on the past with disdain rather than fondness carry through. This both give listeners a window into the songwriters’ reality, and encourages them to indulge in some introspection and rethink how they view their pasts.

The lyricism on the record creates a linear narrative detailing a story of carefree kids growing into nostalgic adults who are struggling with feeling aimless and questioning their places in the world – an incredibly relatable sentiment, especially when expertly soundtracked to creative guitar riffs and impressive vocals. The name “Old” has a double meaning in that most of the songs are 8 plus years old, but the album also captures the feelings of reminiscing and grief that come with getting older.

Listen to “Old” here.