St. John’s International Women’s Film Festival celebrates 36 years: Festival Breakdown

The St. John’s International Women’s Film Festival (SJIWFF) is celebrating its 36th year, making it the longest-running women’s film festival in Canada. The 2025 schedule showcases 7 feature-length films and 34 short films from women and gender diverse filmmakers.

This year’s SJIWFF will run from October 21-25, featuring film screenings at St. John’s historic Majestic Theatre, forums for aspiring filmmakers to network with industry professionals, and Q&A discussions with the directors/writers of select films.

A manifold of voices and stories are featured throughout the festival, including notable names in the Canadian film and television industry, as well as many filmmakers hailing from our beloved home province of Newfoundland.

About 30% of the featured submissions are from Newfoundland and Labrador filmmakers.

Film subject matter ranges greatly from Indigenous pride to queer-nightclub zombie apocalypses, to elderly best friends plotting their grand escape from the nursing home – there’s bound to be something for everyone, whether you’re looking for some sweet indie film charm, or looking to diversify your movie taste.

Some events require industry accreditation; however, anyone can purchase a ticket for individual screenings.

Still from Blueberry Grunt / SJIWFF Press Conference / Lee Hurley

Tuesday, October 21

The Majestic Theatre, 7pm: Blueberry Grunt dir. Sherry White

The first night of the festival opens with sophomore feature film written and directed by Newfoundlander Sherry White. With an impressive resume and many festival features, White has made a name for herself in the film and television industry as a prolific writer for the screen. Past projects of hers you might know include Rookie Blue (2010-2015), Pretty Hard Cases (2021-2023), and Crackie (2009).

Soaked with Newfoundland culture, Blueberry Grunt tells the story of waning married couple Vivian and Harold, whose relationship reaches a tipping point when faced with treacherous circumstances on a blueberry picking trip for their anniversary.

There will be a Q&A following the screening.

Wednesday, October 22

The Majestic Theatre, 7pm: Modern Whore dir. Nicole Bazuin

A partial documentary based on co-writer Andrea Werhun’s memoir of the same name, Modern Whore confronts the nuanced realities of being a sex worker in our modern age.

Co-written by Bazuin and Werhun, the latter of whom worked as a creative consultant on Oscar-winning film Anora (2024), which tackles similar subject matter, this movie aims to represent the actuality of sex work through a series of true stories, challenging the often-negative image of sex workers represented in mainstream media. Modern Whore was screened at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) just a few weeks ago and received quite positive reviews.

Q&A following the screening

The Majestic Theatre, 9:30pm: Wednesday Late Shorts – “Main Character Energy”

A series of featured short films will also be screened Wednesday evening.

Fantas dir. Halima Elkhatabi.

The Men’s Land dir. Mariam Khatchvani

Siren (Sirène) dir. Marilour Carachecchia–Pelletier

Resilience (Résilience) dir. Marie Rock-Hervieux

The Monkey King is a Girl (少女悟空) dir. Yue Zhang

On a Sunday at Eleven dir. Alicia K. Harris

Power dir. Jordan Canning

A Place to Wait and Watch dir. Vaida Vaitkutė

SJIWFF Executive Director Jenn Brown at a Press Conference / Lee Hurley

Thursday, October 23

The Rooms, 2:30pm: Rising Through the Fray dir. Courtney Montour

Full of Indigenous culture, supplemented by the purely awesome female rage often expressed in the sport of roller derby, Rising Through the Fray tells the story of the first all-Indigenous team to compete at the Roller Derby World Cup.

This documentary contrasts tender moments of family, female friendships, loss, and shared culture with the high-energy nature of roller derby, giving viewers insight into the world of the largely non-male sport and its interesting conventions (anyone else wondering what their derby name would be?).

Largely focused on a few select derby skaters and representing over 30 Nations, award-winning director Courtney Montour blends representation with a niche sport in Rising Through the Fray.

Q&A following the screening

The Majestic Theatre, 7pm: Dancing on the Elephant dir. Julia Neill, Jacob Smith

Ever seen those Facebook memes your Mom reposts, tagging her best friend from University, that are all to the effect of ‘the two of us besties will be tearing up the nursing home in 20 years‘? Well, Lisa Hagen wrote a movie about exactly that.

Directed by Julia Neill and Jacob Smith, Dancing on the Elephant tells the story of Retirement Home residents Nora and Edna, particularly their grand escape from the home to indulge in one last epic adventure. Largely confronting issues of monotony, the interplay between physical and mental health, and the power of friendship – even in old age – Dancing on the Elephant appears to be a film with wide appeal that balances humor with emotional vulnerability.

Q&A following the screening

The Majestic Theatre, 9:30pm: Thursday Late Shorts – “Am I The Drama?”

A series of short films will also be screened Thursday evening.

Paradaïz dir. Matea Radic

Second Place dir. Andrea Dunne

Oranges dir. Nyah Williams

Lost Wax dir. Omorose Osagie

Passing By (지나가는 것) dir. Hanna Kang

At The End dir. Isabelle Deluce, Lilli Beaudoin

And, Scene dir. Brianna Russell

Mudder’s Mess dir. Nadia Duman

Last Call dir. Tricia Hagoriles

Friday, October 24

The Majestic Theatre, 7pm: Dinner With Friends dir. Sasha Leigh Henry

Following a practically-estranged late 20s/early 30s friend group over the course of a few dinner parties at rare times they’re all free, these 8 friends reconcile with the realities of growing up as they set tables and presumably get way too intoxicated for a regular evening.

A very relatable sentiment for Gen Z’er’s and Millennials as they enter their “adult” lives, graduate, get jobs, move away, et cetera, Sasha Leigh Henry’s directorial debut Dinner With Friends explores the complexities of interpersonal relationships amidst coming-of-age in a – let’s not mince words – horrendous sociopolitical landscape.

Did one friend hook up with another friend’s ex, and everyone’s about to find out at the dinner party? Is there loads of secret drama? Is someone moving away and keeping it a secret from the group? I don’t know, but I’m excited to see this and find out.

Q&A following the screening.

The Majestic Theatre, 9:30pm: Mile End Kicks dir. Chandler Levack

From Chandler Levack, and starring Barbie Ferreira, who viewers may recognize from HBO’s Euphoria, Mile End Kicks looks to be just as delightfully Canadian as Levack’s previous film-buff feature, I Like Movies.

Set in the Tumblr-era-indie-renaissance of 2011, Mile End Kicks follows Grace, a twenty-something music critic from Toronto, who intends to write a book about Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill over the course of a single summer spent in Montreal.

In the summery, dazed-out throes of music writing, Grace ends up falling in love with two members from the same struggling indie rock band after promising to take on additional work as their publicist. It’s bound to get messy and endearingly pretentious.

Still from Modern Whore / SJIWFF Press Conference / Lee Hurley

Saturday, October 25

Majestic Theatre, 12pm: Saturday Noon Shorts – “Acts of Service”

A series of short films will be screened on Saturday at noon.

At See dir. Serena Dykman

Sosuke the Duck dir. Bekky O’Neill

Lana dir. Laetitia Angba, Julie Redon Lissouba

A KIN SIN dir. Gulzar

Lorraine dir. Allison Basha, David Gosine

Inkwo for When the Starving Return dir. Amanda Strong

THIS IS NOT AN EMERGENCY DIR. Sydney Agans

Woman–Made dir. Vicki Murphy, Michaela Benoit

Majestic Theatre, 2:30pm: Saturday Afternoon Shorts – “Golden Girlies”

A series of short films will be screened on Saturday afternoon.

No Matter the Weather (Beau Temps, Mauvais Temps) dir. Florence Lafond

Anotc ota ickwaparin akosiin dir. Catering Boivin

Dandelion dir. Fiona Obertinca

The Muse dir. Wanda Nolan

Going Off dir. Jessica Brown

Egg dir. Jamie Kiernan O’Brien

Sandbread dir. Heidi Atter

Majestic Theatre, 7pm: Nika & Madison dir. Eva Thomas

A vulnerable investigation into the Canadian justice system’s ignorance towards sexual assault, and flagrant biases against Indigenous people, Eva Thomas’s Nika & Madison is set to close this year’s St. John’s International Women’s Film Festival.

When childhood friends Nike and Madison reunite, now starkly different in their lifestyles and ambitions, they’re faced with police encounters and sexual violence that call into question the ethics of self-defense. Thomas takes viewers through a whirlwind runaway plot revolving through backdrops of reserves, wilderness, and big cities.

In a story that righteously pushes back against a flawed system, Nika & Madison explores ever-drifting friendships reignited through tragedy, and spurs necessary conversation around the blatant dismissal of Indigenous issues within Canada.

Q&A following the screening

