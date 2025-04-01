Queer Prom to raise funds for trans student

To conclude a jam-packed week of festivities for Trans Week of Visibility 2025, Queer Prom will be held at the Breezeway on Friday, April 4th. The space-themed event promises to be “out of this world.”

Organized by a 2SLGBTQIA+ resource centre on campus, MUN Sexual and Gender Advocacy (SAGA), the event is to be hosted by Canada’s Drag Race Season 5 alumna, Tara Nova.

Prom-goers will also see performances from DJ A.N.O., and drag performers like the bowie-inspired sensation CJ Stardust, and the eclectic Gravy. Both CJ and Gravy debuted their drag personas at Queer Proms in previous years, so this one is particularly special for the performers.

Admission is pay-what-you-can, with all proceeds going to MUN student Dawn’s gender affirming surgery costs as she has to take off work for recovery. According to organizers, Dawn is financially independent due to a contentious family situation, and surgeries come with a host of additional costs, especially if recovery limits mobility, rendering the person unable to work for an extended period of time.

Queer Prom often donates event proceeds to aid transgender students – not only is it a night for celebrating queer joy, but also to lend community members support. Organizers encourage attendees to donate anything they can spare to help a fellow student.

The event is 19+, and will run from 9:30pm-12:30am, but if you’re underage, an all ages Queer Palooza will run from 6:30-8:30pm. Both events are to be held at the Breezeway.

Event Poster // MUN SAGA

A variety of on-campus events were organized for Trans Week of Visibility 2025 to highlight 2SLGBTQIA+ pride and emphasize the fight for trans rights. These events include:

Trans Day of Visibility Fair – Mar 31, 12-4pm at The Landing

Trans Support Craft Night – Apr 1, 6-8pm at Intersections

Museum of Trans Art Exhibition – Apr 2, 12-11pm at The Breezeway

YOUphoria Open Mic – Apr 2, 8-11pm at The Breezeway

TLGB Trivia Night – Apr 3, 8-11pm at The Breezeway

Queer Palooza (all ages) – Apr 4, 6:30-8:30pm at The Breezeway

Queer Prom (19+) – Apr 4, 9:30pm-12:30am at the Breezeway

F*ck Racism Rally – Apr 5, Colonial Building

In light of the current political climate, celebrating queer and trans joy and supporting one another has never been more important. Events like the ones planned for Trans Week of Visibility recognize the resilience and collective efforts of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, giving people the opportunity to attend fun events while contributing to a tangible cause that directly helps their peers.

If you want a good time, and a chance to hang out with other queer folks or display allyship while seeing some fantastic drag performances, come by the Breezeway on Friday evening for Queer Prom or Queer Palooza.