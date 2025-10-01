OPINION: NL activists have set sail for Gaza: Here’s how you can support them

Local St. John’s activists, Sadie Mees, Nikita Stapleton, and Devoney Ellis, have officially set sail for Gaza on the vessel Conscience with the Gaza Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

The Freedom Flotilla, established in 2010, has taken part in multiple flotilla attempts to break Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza, and deliver life-saving humanitarian aid.

The stakes are higher than ever as Gaza faces stage 5 food insecurity, classified as famine, due to aid restrictions imposed by Israel. Every flotilla mission has been intercepted or directly attacked by Israeli forces.

During a recent attempt to break Israel’s blockade, in May 2025, the Conscience experienced a drone attack in international waters, damaging the vessel and forcing flotilla volunteers to evacuate and transfer to a different ship. Despite violating international law, there was minimal response from public officials.

An open letter from the MUN community in support of the three volunteers has received over 220 signatures from students, alumni and faculty.

Newfoundland activists are joined by Mskwaasin Agnew and Dr. Suzanne Shoush pictured here on the vessel destined for Gaza (Submitted)

Local group Palestine Action YYT has launched an email campaign to encourage political representatives to show support to Canadian citizens on the flotilla, demand the free flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and use every means to pressure Israel into ending the genocide in Gaza, including via the immediate enforcement of a two-way arms embargo.

Donations may also be made in support of the Canadian Boat to Gaza here.

Those interested in following the Flotilla’s journey can track their progress here

