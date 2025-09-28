Open letter calls on government to ensure safety of activists joining Gaza flotilla

An open letter has been circulating in support of the local activists joining the Gaza Freedom Flotilla.

The letter expresses concern for the safety of volunteers Sadie Mees, Devoney Ellis, and Nikita Stapleton, three current and former activists with MUN Students For Palestine who are currently in Italy preparing to set sail to Gaza with humanitarian supplies such as food, water, medicine, and baby formula.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, another civilian coalition setting sail to Gaza, has reported multiple drone attacks on their civilian-led vessels in Tunisia since announcing the most recent flotilla mission in August.

The letter, which has been signed by members of the Memorial community, including faculty, undergraduate & graduate students, and alumni, outlines the severity of the crisis in Gaza, which has been confirmed as genocide by a United Nations inquiry on September 16.

The letter demands the Government of Canada take immediate action to uphold international law and ensure there will be a swift response in the event of interception or sabotage by Israeli forces.

At present, there has been no official response from Memorial University or the Canadian government regarding the civilian-led humanitarian mission.

The letter is available to view and sign here.