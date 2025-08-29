New student apartments to be ready for fall semester

Buildings B and C ready for September 1st move in, building A delayed until September 8th

Along with the rest of Canada, Newfoundland is currently experiencing a housing crisis, and students are especially vulnerable within a volatile and increasingly expensive housing market.

This need for more specifically student-focused housing led to the construction of three new Westerland apartment buildings just behind The Works on campus.

As Fall semester swiftly approaches and construction equipment remains stationed around campus, the question on everybody’s mind is: ‘Will the buildings be done for move-in?’

Construction & expected completion dates

In an official response to The Muse, Westerland stated that Phase 1, which encompasses Buildings B and C, will be completed for the expected move-in date of September 1, 2025. Both Phase 1 buildings are fully leased as well.

However, Phase 2, which encompasses only Building A, is expected to be completed for a later move-in date of September 8, just one day before lectures begin.

Westerland cited high demand for these delays and said that they expect exterior finishing work to continue throughout September. Still they are “pleased to be able to accommodate more students who wish to move in for the school term.”

When asked what happens in the unfortunate event that construction isn’t completed on time, Westerland said they’re confident in these timelines and don’t expect any further delays to move-in dates. They also clarified that this year’s Canada Games did not adversely affect their operations to prepare for students moving in.

Typical Westerland apartment // https://universityapartments.ca

NL’s housing market not student-focused says statement, Westerland aims to center students’ needs

It’s clear that, in general, Newfoundland needs more housing. We simply can’t accommodate enough people with the current structures in place, which has led the provincial government to allocate millions of dollars province-wide for home-building initiatives.

Students, however, are quite vulnerable when competing with a broader housing market in an oversaturated greater St. John’s area where everyone is scrambling to find housing.

Westerland outlined 4 main reasons why the construction of student-focused housing is so important here in the province: students are competing with the general rental market like families, seniors, and workers; local universities are growth drivers, they bring thousands of students each year and the current housing supply can’t keep up pace; and, the current rental market isn’t designed for student needs such as shorter leases and furnished units; every bed built for a student frees up a home for a family.

“If a new 200-bed student residence opens, that’s 200 fewer students renting apartments, basement suites, or shared houses in the broader market,” the company said, expanding on that last point. “This can ease pressure on family rental stock and stabilize rents.”

The company also described an emphasis on student involvement within their operations, saying that “hiring students and having students on staff provides us with unique insights into what is truly important to students so we can effectively communicate with our audiences.”

Westerland Apartments

Apartment rates amid a cost-of-living crisis

A Westerland apartment can run you anywhere from $700-1100 per person per month, depending on the type. Each apartment is fully furnished, with utilities included and access to various amenity spaces.

There’s been ongoing discussion and debate between students regarding whether or not it is actually affordable.

Westerland stated that their rates are “very comparable and aligned with market rates… as is the natural process, we’ve done a thorough analysis of the market and set rates based on our findings.”

As of 2024, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in St. John’s is around $1130, and MUN residence fees start at $4900 per semester (evening out to approximately $1225 per month, though this does include a meal plan, which negates a egregious grocery costs). Based on these figures, the Westerland student apartments appear to be on par with typical market rates.

Nevertheless, these rates are still hefty for students who must also account for tuition fees and may be unable to work many hours with busy class schedules – though this unaffordability likely speaks to broader cost-of-living and supply-and-demand issues that have affected groceries and rent, all while wages lag behind inflation.

Students often have more expenses and work minimum wage jobs, making them increasingly subject to economic struggles.

Many advocates and housing sector workers are calling on the provincial government to invest in housing and allocate more funding to address this pressing housing shortage.

Either way, more student-focused housing is ultimately a positive thing, and the construction of these new apartment buildings will hopefully be an example for other entities to prioritize student support overall.