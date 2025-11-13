MusicNL Week kicks off 33rd year showcasing local artists

'Growing the Music Industry in Newfoundland & Labrador' has never looked this good!

MusicNL Week, an industry event that celebrates local musicians kicked off to a fantastic start yesterday evening with an intimate folk night at The Ship Pub.

Showcasing our provinces’ talent, doling out well-deserved awards, and offering professional development opportunities, MusicNL Week is a highly anticipated event for any local creative.

Fresh off a victory of $48m in sustained funding for music outlined in the 2025 Federal Budget, this year’s conference aims to affirm that continued government investment in Canadian artists is necessary for cultivating community, culture, and creativity.

MusicNL Week 2025 features over 40 acts hailing from our own province at a host of venues across St. John’s, as well as various business workshops and awards ceremonies. Performances are already underway, but here’s the remainder of this year’s showcases:

Thursday, November 13

The Black Sheep

8pm, Jenny Mallard (pop)

8:30pm, The Dandelion Few (folk)

9pm, Mallory Johnson (americana/alternative)

9:30pm, Andrew Rodgers (singer/songwriter)

10pm, Dave Whitty (singer/songwriter)

The Rock House

8:15pm, R Sheaves (composer, singer/songwriter)

8:45pm, Hannah Green (indie/folk)

9:15pm, Kelly McMichael (alternative pop/rock)

9:45pm, Rachel Cousins (pop)

10:15pm, potem (electronic)

Friday, November 14

Sheraton Hotel 1:20pm, Ian Foster (folk)

2pm, Colleen Power (singer/songwriter)

2:30pm, Zaynab Wilson (r&b)

3pm, The Irish Descendants (folk/trad)

3:30pm Rev. Dave and the Sin Eaters (country)

The Black Sheep 8pm, Becca Bartlett (singer/songwriter)

8:30pm, Jenina MacGillivray (folk)

9pm, Claire Porter (alternative)

9:30pm, Ana Luisa Ramos (jazz)

10:15pm, Duane Andrews and the Hot Club of Conception Bay (swing)

The Rock House 8:15pm, XIA-3 (rock/Chinese trad)

8:45pm, Fairgale (rock/pop)

9:15pm, Swimming (emo/math rock)

9:45pm, With Violet (indie pop)

10:15pm, The Order of the Precious Blood (hardcore)

Saturday, November 15

Sheraton Hotel

1:30pm, Kitchinparti (trad)

2pm, Rosemary Lawton (trad/celtic)

2:30pm, Mackenzie Critch (singer/songwriter)

Sunday, November 16

The Ship Pub

7pm Sunday sees the return of MusicNL Week’s renowned Songwriters’ Circle featuring Sherry Ryan, Faith Aucoin, and Barake.

MusicNL will also be awarding the accolades of Francophone Artist of the Year, Electronic Artist of the Year, Side Musician of the Year, Folk Artist of the Year, and Instrumental Artist of the Year. Award nominees can be found here.

Author Lee Hurley Lee Hurley is a fourth-year undergraduate student studying Communications and Media Studies. A self-proclaimed "expert" on local music scenes, they're passionate about media theory, music, film, art, and, in general, filling the gap in arts coverage within our province. Lee is usually haunting the Communications wing of the arts building or blasting painstakingly curated playlists in the Muse office, and they're incredibly honored to take on the role of Managing Editor for the 2025-2026 editorial year.