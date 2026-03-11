Muse-ic Reviews: Fairweather, LFB, John Moran & DOBERMAN

4 of our recommendations from NL-based artists of various genres

*This article first appeared in The Muse’s 75th Anniversary Print Supplement magazine, published January 2026.

Four Songs — Fairweather

Power pop/punk is alive and well in St. John’s. Formerly called ‘Sailor Set Sail,’ this band’s aptly named debut EP draws from overdriven, fuzzed-out sound design similar to bands like Dinosaur Jr. when they were at their peak.

Witty, wistful lyricism dictated by delightfully ‘whiny’ singing lends this energetic EP a playful yet biting edge.

This band proves that overcomplicated narratives aren’t required for songs to be good, just loud drums, power chords, some boyish whimsy, and a vision. Equal parts vulnerable and downright fun, Fairweather’s debut has made them a group to watch for many.

The LFB LP — Liz Fagan Band

This inventive ‘Franglais’ synth-rock crew brings something fresh to St. John’s.

The band’s new record combines Liz’s mellow vocals with haunting, yet hypnotic guitar riffs. Tracks like “Lukewarm/L’eau tiède” serve as a ‘buy one, get one free’ for French students like myself – a catchy tune and a learning experience all in one that gives the songs a conversational quality.

With this project, Liz Fagan Band more than exceeds the high expectations set by their last EP.

3 out of 5 — John Moran

This EP is home to some of my favourite folk songs this year.

Moran embodies the perfect blend of unserious lyrics and melodic riffs on the comical-but-relatable track “fuck this job.”

I feel you, Moran, creating art and harbouring that true childlike creativity is the dream. The loose, organic rhythms and subtle harmonic shifts capture that classic folk-y feeling, while avoiding the genre’s cliches to still feel fresh – Moran’s brand of indie folk hits that perfect balance between inventive and familiar, exemplified exceptionally well here.

WISHING WELL — DOBERMAN

DOBERMAN’S WISHING WELL is a record I would recommend to anyone looking for a starting place to get into ‘Fogtown Hardcore.’

Fast instrumentals and frontman Nathan Dunphy’s incredible vocals for the hardcore genre are combined with lyrics that confront the issues of uncertainty, aimlessness, and monotony which can accompany life in NL post-grad. “R.D.F” and “Wishing Well” stand out in particular.

With a healthy sentiment of frustration and a clear desire for things to get better, WISHING WELL describes being stuck – and feeling (understandably) bitter about it. Absolutely fantastic.

