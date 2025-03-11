MUNSU extends election nomination deadline for 13 vacancies

Nominations fully close on the 13th

By
Jacob Laybolt
-
1 (1) (1)
Tarot Card reading at welcome carnival. (Maahin Khan/MUNSU)

Following the previous deadline for MUNSU’s nominations, this past Monday afternoon, a total of thirteen positions remain vacant and open for nominations.

Prospective applicants to these specific vacant positions will have until Thursday, March 13th, at 3 pm to apply for the remaining positions through the completion of a nomination package available at the MUNSU office. 

The following roles remain vacant and offer candidates a seat on the board of representatives:

  • HSS Rep (x2)
  • Engineering Rep B
  • CNS Rep
  • Pharmacy Rep
  • Medicine Rep
  • Social Work Rep
  • Music Rep
  • Indigenous Rep
  • Queer Rep
  • Macpherson Rep
  • Paton College Rep
  • Burton’s Pond Rep

Applicants must be a members of the intended role’s specific faculty, residence or constituency.

For more information on the election, you can visit the MUNSU elections web page and follow the Muse’s ongoing coverage.

Jacob Laybolt
Jake is a graduate student, currently studying Employment Relations. In 2023, he completed his Honours BA in Political Science. He has worked with the Muse since 2018, covering student politics, labour organizing, and campus activism.