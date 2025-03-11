MUNSU extends election nomination deadline for 13 vacancies

Following the previous deadline for MUNSU’s nominations, this past Monday afternoon, a total of thirteen positions remain vacant and open for nominations.

Prospective applicants to these specific vacant positions will have until Thursday, March 13th, at 3 pm to apply for the remaining positions through the completion of a nomination package available at the MUNSU office.

The following roles remain vacant and offer candidates a seat on the board of representatives:

HSS Rep (x2)

Engineering Rep B

CNS Rep

Pharmacy Rep

Medicine Rep

Social Work Rep

Music Rep

Indigenous Rep

Queer Rep

Macpherson Rep

Paton College Rep

Burton’s Pond Rep

Applicants must be a members of the intended role’s specific faculty, residence or constituency.

For more information on the election, you can visit the MUNSU elections web page and follow the Muse’s ongoing coverage.