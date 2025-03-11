MUNSU extends election nomination deadline for 13 vacancies

Following the previous deadline for MUNSU’s nominations, this past Monday afternoon, a total of thirteen positions remain vacant and open for nominations.
Prospective applicants to these specific vacant positions will have until Thursday, March 13th, at 3 pm to apply for the remaining positions through the completion of a nomination package available at the MUNSU office.
The following roles remain vacant and offer candidates a seat on the board of representatives:
- HSS Rep (x2)
- Engineering Rep B
- CNS Rep
- Pharmacy Rep
- Medicine Rep
- Social Work Rep
- Music Rep
- Indigenous Rep
- Queer Rep
- Macpherson Rep
- Paton College Rep
- Burton’s Pond Rep
Applicants must be a members of the intended role’s specific faculty, residence or constituency.
For more information on the election, you can visit the MUNSU elections web page and follow the Muse’s ongoing coverage.