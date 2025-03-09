Nominations to close for MUNSU general election

The upcoming MUNSU election is rapidly approaching its closing date for prospective applicants. This Monday, March 10th, at noon, nominations for submissions of nomination packets will be officially closed. Should positions be vacant, the deadline for filling vacant nominations will be on Thursday, March 13th.

Executive and Board positions

Among the slate of roles that will be open for nominations, five executive director positions will give student leaders an opportunity to engage full-time in overseeing specific elements of the union. These include:

Advocacy

Student Life

Finance and Services

Campaigns

External Affairs, Communications, and Research

However, along with the executive positions, there are a plethora of roles available that cover the faculty, constituency, and ward representation at committee and board meetings.

Chief Returning Officer Riley Tucker encourages debate and democracy

In a conversation on last week’s Muse News, MUNSU CRO Riley Tucker made the case as to why students should get involved and run as representatives in their community.

“It’s so incredibly important because this is our advocacy- this is who we have elected… democratically to stand… for our goals at the end of it,” said Tucker. “Those are the people you believe, and you choose to speak for you in rooms that you can’t access sometimes.”

Tucker continued, “If I, right now, needed someone to speak for me in advocacy, I’d speak with Devon Budden. If I needed something for a club or society, I’d talk with Britt [Meaney].”

“I’m really hoping to see a lot of opinions. I’m hoping to see a lot of different students speak their voice. I’m hoping to see as much conversation as possible,” said Tucker, “Get the conversation going- that’s honestly my goal overall.”

What can voters expect?

Finalized and nominated candidates will gather for a mandatory meeting in the Loft at the UC, on Monday, March 10th at 5pm, to go over rules and guidelines to follow in their campaigns.

The election itself will take place throughout the next two weeks and allow candidates the opportunity to connect with other students before the voting period on March 24th from 9 am to March 25 at 9 pm.

Some of the other campaign events include:

“Extended Vacancy Rules Meet” – Loft, Thursday, March 13, 6:00 pm (2 hours)

“Candidate Meet and Greet” – Breezeway, March 14, 12 noon (2-3 hours)

“Res Townhall” – Dining Hall, Room 2002, March 16th 12 Noon (1 hour)

“Clubs and Societies Meet” – Council Chambers, March 18, 12 noon (1-2 hours)

“Exec Forum” (Mandatory for executive candidates) – March 20, 12 noon, loft (1+ hours).

Some of the topics which are likely to be discussed by candidates will include the cost of living crisis, the state of Memorial’s infrastructure, the increasing likelihood of a provincial (and federal) election, and more.

For more information on the election, students are encouraged to visit MUNSU’s official web page.