MUNSU does Pride: Events calendar

Memorial University of Newfoundland Student Union has announced their Pride events schedule for 2025.

Part of MUNSU’s mission is to give all students on campus a sense of belonging, regardless of identity.

According to MUNSU’s website, “students aren’t just students – they also have diverse backgrounds and abilities, are women, queer, trans, and racialised.”

“In recognition of the needs of members and the barriers that marginalized students face, the Students’ Union organizes campaigns that seek to raise awareness about equity issues on and off campus, and that seek to challenge all forms of oppression.”

In addition to St. John’s Pride events across the city, MUNSU has organized a small lineup of events for queer people and allies.

Thursday, July 3

This evening is a Queer & Cozy Bonfire + Chill Night for folks to hang out, roast marshmallows, and be in community with one another at the scenic Topsail Beach. Luckily, Conception Bay South’s fire ban was lifted on June 25, so this event should go ahead as planned.

There will be a pre-party at their on-campus bar, The Breezeway starting at 6pm, and at 8:30, transportation from The Breezeway to Topsail Beach will be provided.

The Queer & Cozy Bonfire will have various games and activities such as ‘speed friending,’ sip and spill card games, a confession jar, and queer-themed drinks. MUNSU requests that you RSVP via the link in their Instagram bio to confirm attendance. There’s still time left to RSVP!

Sunday, July 20

Following the St. John’s Pride Parade and Pride in The Park, MUNSU has organized a Fashion Show & Drag Show afterparty event, hosted at The Breezeway. See performances from Tara Nova, Rodger Bijoux, Gravy, FiFi Fofum, Claws, and Liezel Hues. The performers will also judge the fashion show, awarding the winners with a sweet prize.

Transportation from Bannerman Park to the Breezeway will be provided. This event starts at 5pm, perfectly timed to keep the festivities going as Pride in The Park ends at 4pm. If Drag isn’t your jam, the Breezeway also has a separate room with darts and pool, available for students to play at a small fee, and not too far from the action.

MUNSU Pride events calendar // Lee Hurley

Friday, July 25

From 2-6pm at The Breezeway there is a Queer Museum, Vendor Fair and Panel. Similar to the Trans Art Museum they organized for Trans Week of Visibility, there will be various local 2SLGBTQ+ artists and students showcasing their art, and selling some cool merchandise like prints, pins, stickers, shirts and more.

The Panel will focus on queer-focused healthcare and anecdotal experiences about being 2SLGBTQ+ in Newfoundland. Speakers to be announced.

Tuesday, July 29

This evening, if the weather cooperates, there will be a Queer Movie Night screening at 5pm Bannerman Park. A survey will be posted soon to determine what movie will be screened.

Attendees are advised to bring a blanket to sit on, along with some snacks/drinks.

Queer picnic TBA

Sometime in early August, MUNSU will also be hosting a Queer Picnic. The exact date and location is to be announced, but keep in the loop by following their social media.

There will be various queer-related health resources available, such as information about safe sex and accessing gender affirming care in St. John’s, a Pride button and sticker contest for students to face off in a competition with their own fun designs, and an art night with various crafts for attendees to participate in.