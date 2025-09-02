Local releases for your end of summer playlist

Music library looking as dry as this summers heatwave? St. John’s musicians have you covered. Here are some of The Muse’s recommendations from local artists to cap off your end of summer playlist.

big ravine – John Moran

Big Ravine album cover via @johnsnewrecord on Instagram and bandcamp

It’s becoming more and more apparent that all the 20s-30s musicians about town are presently reconciling with change. Particularly, the widening “ravines” between friends and ex-lovers as they part ways to pursue various marked life events.

However, I’m not complaining – in fact, I’ll bet that many students can relate as we watch all our closest pals graduate, maybe leaving the province, starting new jobs, or just idling about town waiting for the next thing.

Independently released on June 13, big ravine is a summer tune that has the broad appeal of lo-fi indie folk with its understated guitar and subtle vocal distortion. John Moran’s pragmatic sense of nostalgia isn’t overtly sad either, it gives the track similar vibes to a fond campfire song above all else — a past tradition that went platinum as far as the friend group is concerned!

Moran describes this ravine as both a tangible and figurative entity – the place he would go camping with friends “every Halloween,” and a symbol of absence between people once so close in proximity and relation.

big ravine is simultaneously acceptance and an existential cry out against necessary change, a plea for people to stay in touch, for old friends and past paramours to make time for those occasional “hey do you remember when…” hangouts when you’ve all moved on.

big ravine is the first track of a new EP from Moran called 3 out of 5.

Purrgatory – Tunnel Vision

Purrgatory album cover artwork, via tunnelvision709 on bandcamp

Oh, how beautiful it is to see talented women make loud and angry music.

Tunnel Vision’s cleverly titled LP Purrgatory came out on July 11, a little over 3 years after the band’s last EP “2022” released in, well, 2022.

Tunnel Vision has been a well-loved fixture in the local punk/hardcore scene the last few years – believe me when I say this album was highly anticipated.

Lead singer Catherine Roberge is a powerhouse vocalist, wailing out expertly re-interpreted riot grrrl ideologies to fit a heavier musical context with the help of band members Becky, Pepa and Walt.

Purrgatory presents listeners with a provocative study of girlhood, self advocacy, and recognizing one’s right to their own anger. Many of the songs appear to confront themes of misogyny, ferociously rejecting toxicity and injustice faced by the speaker.

Though all 11 tracks are fantastic, Night Moves, Boys4Bfast and Tunnel Vision stand out in particular for their refusal to be subject to threats of patriarchal violence, whether emotional or physical.

The record is a testament to sticking with friends and allies, standing your ground, holding offenders accountable, and voicing righteously felt anger.

Even outside of ideas inferred from the lyrics, Purrgatory is nicely fast, loud, and fun. Quite short at only 15 minutes, it’s a perfect addition to a playlist if you’re into hardcore.

demo 2025 — longmay

demo 2025 album cover artwork by Tanea Hynes // via longmayhurts on bandcamp or @longmay.amv on Instagram

Fronted by locally beloved tattoo artist Jordan Brenton, longmay is a relatively relatively new emoviolence/post–hardcore band that’s been absolutely tearing up the stage at occasional shows at The Ship Pub. Since releasing the demo on August 1, social media has been flooded with praise for the band.

“demo 2025” is a short EP compilation written over 6 months by band members Jack, Damon, Jack, Jordan, and Kris, recorded with help from Swimming’s Liam Ryan.

Longmay’s first project is incredibly evocative in its honesty. Jordan Brenton captures the intricacies of memory, sobriety, and grief so well, having previously opened up to show attendees about losing loved ones to suicide and cancer.

The first song, titled holy heart as an homage to the highschool where Brenton became close with friends and later coached improv, is an notably striking track. Starting off with spoken word, and eventually derails into a distorted-guitar filled dedication to friends lost, wishing for a few more minutes (or even seconds!) with them.

Like many others expressing their gratitude on Instagram and Bandcamp, this EP genuinely left me speechless. To cite musician Liz Fagan’s well-put bandcamp comment: “Incredible. A gut punch and also somehow a hug.”

Little Fauna – Little Fauna

Little Fauna album art by bassist/visual artist Kathy Oke

Femme-fronted garage-rockers Little Fauna released their first full-length LP on May 31 after years of kicking around St. John’s bringing fuzzed-out DIY charm to venues of all kinds.

Another record that was highly anticipated, Little Fauna exists at this delicious intersection of pop and 90s grunge genres, often called “bubble grunge,” offering listeners catchy chord progressions and tastefully distorted vocals that don’t veer into abrasive territory.

Little Fauna has been a few years in the works, but the songs still resonate with thought-spiral lyrics about dealing with burnout, nostalgia, and residual anxieties about relationships gone awry.

Lead singer and guitarist Krys Burton often quips about supporting your community, and holding abusers, or “doo doo men,” I believe they called it, accountable – a similar thesis to Tunnel Vision’s Purrgatory, though quite different musically.

Letter Sent is a particularly notable track on this project. The song is clearly directed towards someone the speaker is close with, who refuses to let on that they’re struggling, but the speaker knows anyways, promising to do their best to help despite the other person’s persistence that they’re fine. It’s the perfect “final” track, as the chorus continues into the final interlude End Credits.

As for some non-local recommendations that have been in heavy rotation in the Muse office, I’d suggest K1 by kmoe, a fantastic hyperpop-tinged alt rock album for if you’re having a burnout kind of summer like myself. Experimental rap record Blush by Kevin Abstract also has great summer vibes, all while being a testament to creativity and collaboration with artist features on every song.

It’s been a big year for local music with lots of releases and more on the way. These are only a few great (albeit a bit depressing) recent releases from St. John’s artists, but I’d encourage you, lovely Muse reader, to go to a show or have a poke around online for some more local bands up your ally – there’s something for everyone!

What did you listen to this Summer? Share with us on social media @themuseyyt.

Author Lee Hurley Lee is a third year undergraduate student studying Communications and Media Studies. They’re passionate about music, culture and media theory. They hope to go to journalism school after graduating from MUN.