Local literary journal ‘toothcut’ launches first issue

On Sunday evening, August 24, a hush fell over the usually lively Ship Pub as attendees carefully listened to readings from the incredible writers featured in toothcut journal’s first issue.

toothcut is an entirely student-led literary journal focused on creative experimentation, emerging writers, and ‘learning by doing,’ hence the journal’s name, which comes from the phrase “to cut one’s teeth.”

Editor-in-chief Caleb Browne appeared on an episode of Muse News in March, alongside toothcut’s “business bro/editor/mascot” Tanner Hudson. The two editors discussed their plans for the journal, issuing an open call for submissions of poetry, short fiction/creative nonfiction, and secrets.

The final first issue was unveiled at toothcut’s beautiful launch event, complete with live readings from contributors and a performance from local musician Lexi Hicks.

When the journal’s editors, Browne, Hudson, Jenna James, and Nick Corcoran initially conceived the idea of a student-run literary magazine, they were unsure if getting it printed would be a feasible venture. Due to book sale fundraisers and eventually becoming a registered non-profit organization, the editors were able to finance the publication of a physical copy of toothcut.

Copies of the journal were absolutely flying off the corner pool table that often houses merchandise at the Ship.

“I’ve been looking forward to this for nearly a year now, so I’m quite happy,” said editor-in-chief Caleb Browne. “It was a much bigger turnout than I expected…we nearly sold out.”

Launch event

toothcut front/back covers. Front cover by David Lynch, back cover by Jess Richardson

Issue no. 1 of toothcut journal features anonymous secrets, poems, short fiction/creative nonfiction, art, and photography, all thoughtfully selected by their editorial board, and delightfully tinged with a bit of the “weird” prospective readers were initially promised. I’m not sure about anyone else, but reading the submitted secrets made me feel a bit more normal as well.

“It’s very strange to walk into the Ship and you could hear a pin drop when somebody’s reading,” Nick Corcoran said. “The audience was very attentive and the readers were fantastic.”

With pieces spanning across genres, some tinged with Newfoundland culture, others exploring religion, sexuality, motherhood, immigration, love, heartbreak, grief, and bees – there is truly something for everyone in this all-encompassing DIY publication.

The journal is also bound with a greyscale cover photo by contest winner David Lynch (not the deceased director, a different individual), and a back cover photo by Jess Richardson.

The Ship was decked out in crafts and decorations for toothcut’s launch as well, hand-made by managing editor Jenna James. “We’re not a big crew, everything we’ve put out has been something that has very few hands on it,” Jenna James said, “it felt like a natural continuation that we’d have tokens, decorations, made in the same way.”

These sweet details really speak to the DIY ethos of the journal as a whole, who’s more resourceful than students with drive and great ideas?

Felt tooth pins made by Jenna James // Lee Hurley

What’s in store for toothcut?

Following the successful launch of the first issue, toothcut journal has big plans for the future.

“We would love to get it into more people’s hands, into more people’s homes,” said managing editor James.

It’s clear that with their first issue, the toothcut editorial staff has created a thoughtful, welcoming environment for emerging writers to share their work and be given due attention for it. Their launch event was nothing short of heartwarming, truly a full-circle moment for these student writers who had a one-off “what if we…” idea a year ago.

“It’s just that sense of community more than anything else,” said Tanner Hudson when asked how it felt for all their efforts to become tangible. “All these names, all these stories we’ve been reviewing for the last little while – it’s always been kind of intangible, but now seeing all these faces, seeing people actually emoting as they’re telling these stories, it just makes it concrete, more real than anything else. I loved it.”

toothcut will begin taking submissions for its second issue (theme to be announced) on January 1, 2026, though the journal accepts secret submissions year-round.

If you’d like your own copy of the first issue, stay tuned. They’ll be available to purchase online and at future events.

Author Lee Hurley Lee is a third year undergraduate student studying Communications and Media Studies. They’re passionate about music, culture and media theory. They hope to go to journalism school after graduating from MUN.