Funky Swap brings queer-organized cashless fun to Bannerman Park

On September 6, Bannerman Park transformed into a treasure trove for the fourth annual ‘Funky Swap.’ Picnic blankets and racks overflowed with a variety of wares, including clothes, trinkets, plants, games, furniture, art, and the event also featured pop-up haircuts by Emyn Hayden and Ali Pike. The only rule? No cash allowed, swaps only.

Bannerman has become the swap’s usual home because it’s free, central, and accessible, welcoming anyone who wants to join the fun. The swap wasn’t about transactions, but about connection; each exchange sparked conversation, celebrated creativity, and left money behind in favor of sharing talents and joy.

“[Funky Swap] is a way to avoid capitalism,” says primary organizer Chloe White. “It’s kind of like a mini protest.”

In a world driven by consumption, Funky Swap aims to offer a playful, sustainable alternative, giving items that once brought someone happiness a chance to find new homes and keeping waste out of landfills.

Running from 12–4, the event wrapped up with a gesture that extended its spirit of sharing. Any items not swapped were piled together for a secondhand free-for-all frenzy where attendees could snag some last-minute finds.

Everything else left behind was donated to the Neighbourhood thrift store, a community-focused shop run in partnership with Choices for Youth, ensuring that what wasn’t swapped still found its way to someone who needed it.

Funky Swap thrives on the connections it fosters. In a queer-friendly, inclusive space, people come together to swap, chat, and celebrate creativity. The event emphasizes accessibility and openness, making it possible for everyone to participate, regardless of their background, financial situation, or ability.

Funky Swap / Rebecca Jennings

As Funky Swap continues to grow, it remains rooted in the same simple idea: bringing people together to share, connect, and give new life to what might otherwise be thrown away.

Beyond the items traded, the real value is in the shared experiences, the joy of sustainable swapping, and the sense of community that lingers long after the tables are cleared, leaving everyone involved a little more connected, inspired, and part of something bigger.

With its mix of creativity, accessibility, and community spirit, the fourth Funky Swap once again showed why it has become a staple event in St. John’s.

Author Rebecca Jennings Rebecca Jennings is a student writer studying Communication and Media Studies and French. Her work flutters between the nostalgic and the natural, drawing inspiration from pixelated worlds like Kirby, the quiet symbolism of butterflies, and the tactile joy of both traditional and digital scrapbooking. Through poetry, essays, and visual storytelling, she explore softness, transformation, and the small details that speak the loudest.