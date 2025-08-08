A broke student’s guide to thrifting in St. John’s

Shopping secondhand, or ‘thrifting,’ has skyrocketed in popularity the last few years, in part due to trends, in part rocky economic conditions faced by everyone, especially students.

There are lots of reasons to buy secondhand: maybe you need a cheap couch or dishes for your student apartment, an outfit for an event or an interview, or perhaps you’re environmentally savvy and want to help prevent textile waste in landfills.

If you’re – as we affectionately call it – a broke student looking to get into thrifting, the Muse has got you covered with a guide to some of St. John’s most popular secondhand stores.

The Neighbourhood

The Neighbourhood is a Choices for Youth Social Enterprise thrift store located at 38 Pearson Street, St. John’s. The CFY has spent over three decades empowering vulnerable youth through housing, education, and building meaningful employment opportunities. Inside its welcoming doors, holds caring staff, as well as thoughtfully organized racks with fair prices.

In addition to their already accommodating prices, The Neighbourhood has a $2 clothing area, flourishing with some gently used garments and some brand new.

There is also a kids’ fill-a-bag section at The Neighbourhood, making it easy to stock up on children’s clothes. This is especially helpful since kids grow as fast as prices rise in an ever-expensive economy. At the checkout, you can also grab a punch card which goes toward further savings.

Other items such as books, toys, electronics and furniture are not available at this thrift store, though there is an option to contact the CFY team about donations by phone at 709-754-0446.

What sets the Neighbourhood apart from some other thrift stores is their commitment to direct community support, as well as how fresh and inviting the store feels. No clutter, just a tidy, well-maintained space that makes secondhand shopping feel more like a curated experience.

Previously Loved Clothes & Things

Donating all proceeds to the Newfoundland and Labrador Epilepsy Foundation (ENL), Previously Loved is a nonprofit secondhand store, which means it is tax-free.

Their location at 351 Kenmount Road was opened in 1983 after a local mother identified a need for more epilepsy support and information following her son’s diagnosis. ENL directly supports community members diagnosed with epilepsy and their families, raising awareness of the condition and connecting people with various support resources within the province.

This thrift store has clothing for adults and kids, outerwear, formal wear, furniture, and household items (they have a fantastic mug selection for those exam season coffees!) at pretty reasonable, standard thrift store prices. Typical items range from $1 or 50 cents to $10 or so, depending what it is, but clothing usually remains on the lower end.

Previously Loved’s location is quite far up Kenmount Road, so if you’re taking the Metrobus it’s a bit of a jaunt, but if you get lucky with your finds, the trip is well worth it. The store itself is situated in a large warehouse, and things are all over the place, so allow yourself ample time to pick through the racks.

Value Village

Without a doubt, Value Village is St. John’s most popular thrift store, located at 161 Kenmount Road. It is a for-profit business, so expect to pay taxes on items. It has a partnership with Diabetes Canada. Value Village purchases the donated items from the organization, but the store is careful to note that shopping at Value Village does not directly support a charity.

The store is in a good location if you are travelling along Kenmount Road, especially by Metrobus where there are stops a couple minutes walk away. Value Village has a large selection of clothing, houseware, electronics, and more. The pricing at this thrift store often fails to take into account the donated nature and wear of the items, which isn’t ideal for student’s wallets.

The store is thoughtfully laid out and there is no shortage of items, but prices often feel closer to retail than secondhand. Notably, Value Village is a for-profit organization, seldom supporting charities or social enterprises.

A helpful shopping tip for Value Village is to make use of the 20% off coupon they provide if you make a donation. This coupon is only given once per drop-off, no matter how much you donate. Another tip is to sign up for their emails, where the store sends out coupons, but they usually last only a few days and apply to select items, so you have to act fast to take advantage.

Clothing items such as your basic t-shirts and jeans typically range between $5-$15, some exceeding this amount if they are higher-end brands.

Overall, although the store offers plenty of options, those looking for more affordable deals may find the prices a bit steep.

The Salvation Army Thrift Store

In our opinion, the Salvation Army thrift store is one that’s pretty hit or miss.

Right across from the Avalon Mall at 51 Kenmount Road, it’s quite easy to get to by public transit. Prices are okay, just shy of Value Village’s overinflated rates, but whether or not you’ll find something you like is a toss up.

Due to its registered charity status, there is no taxes on goods, and it accepts the Student Price Card which gives members 15% off.

They have clothing, shoes, electronics, housewares, and furniture. There’s undoubtedly some hidden gems in the racks, but the clothes sometimes lean towards dated styles, which usually doesn’t align with students’ typical ways of dressing.

It should be noted that the Salvation Army is primarily a religious organization and has been criticized for its positions on gender and sexuality equality.

Critics say that they have used their profits to lobby against 2SLGBTQ+ rights, refused their services to transgender people, and employ discriminatory practices.

It’s website has a statement that claims otherwise, but whether or not you believe it is up to your discretion. Regardless, it’s a good lesson in caring about the social impact your money can have.

Despite their problematic history, this organization makes their “Impact Reports” publicly available online, so shoppers can see the direct impact their donations and purchases have on the community and the environment.

Conclusion

Whether you thrift for fun or out of necessity, the secondhand stores in St. John’s are a treasure trove of affordable options for students – all while being somewhat environmentally friendly and often in support of local charities. There are many more than included here as well.

Most thrift stores also take donations if you’re looking to offload gently used items, just make sure to look up donation hours beforehand!

Authors Lee Hurley Lee is a third year undergraduate student studying Communications and Media Studies. They’re passionate about music, culture and media theory. They hope to go to journalism school after graduating from MUN.

Rebecca Jennings Rebecca Jennings is a student writer studying Communication and Media Studies and French. Her work flutters between the nostalgic and the natural, drawing inspiration from pixelated worlds like Kirby, the quiet symbolism of butterflies, and the tactile joy of both traditional and digital scrapbooking. Through poetry, essays, and visual storytelling, she explore softness, transformation, and the small details that speak the loudest.