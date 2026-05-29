Everything you can’t miss at Lawnya Vawnya music festival

Newfoundland’s premier multidisciplinary independent arts and music festival, Lawnya Vawnya, is back for its sixteenth year with delightfully whimsical Medieval-themed branding and an absolutely stellar lineup of events.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, the lovely folks at LV HQ promise attendees a ‘good time by the sea,’ and they always deliver.

The festival will take place in St. John’s from June 3-6. Read on for a comprehensive breakdown of the schedule.

Wednesday, June 3

6:30 pm, Majestic Theatre Hill Cafe – Presented by Riddle Fence, see Maria Reva, writer of fiction and operas, and Kubasonics, NL’s Ukrainian/trad folk band at a historic venue on Duckworth.

All ages. Cover $15.

Maria Reva is a Ukrainian-Canadian author of Endlings, long-listed for the prestigious Booker prize (Jimmy Jeong/The Observer)

7:30 pm, Gower St. United Church – Hosted by prolific community organizer and dirt n’ worms connoisseur himself, Country Cookin’, LV16 is kicking off its first night with the classic Gower St. Church show. Featuring ‘your girlfriend’s favourite band,’ Sick Puppy (hardcore/NL), the eccentric Shunk (post-punk/dreampop/QC), and Fairweather (power pop/NL) – the latter of the three, which was reviewed in our 75th anniversary print issue!

All ages. Cover $20 or $10 if you’re under 16.

Thursday, June 4

1:30 pm, Eastern Edge – Co-presented by Eastern Edge, attend a ‘Playing Dress Up: Wearable Art and Stage Performance’ workshop. Hosted by Montreal designer and textile artist Jem Woolridge, attendees will learn about “participatory performance and illustrative storytelling” through dress.

All ages. Free, but you must RSVP online.

‘Glove hand’ wearable by Jem Woolridge (Website)

6:30 pm, Bannerman Brewing Co. – Thursday evening at the firehouse-turned craft brewery, you can see Montreal-based Polaris Music Prize-nominated alt/hip-hop/indie rock artist JayWood, along with drummer and composer Zaynab Wilson, who won the MusicNL R&B Artist of the Year award in 2025.

19+ cover $15.

Zaynab Wilson is the winner of Music NL’s R&B Artist of the Year award (I heart Market Street)

8:30 pm, The Ship Pub – Later on, walk down Duckworth to The Ship Pub, where LV is presenting another great lineup, hosted by local writer and poet Kevin Hehir.

At this show, see Gamksimoon, a fuzzed-out high-energy rock trio from Gitga’at First Nation sing entirely in the Sm’algya̱x language. Calgary’s alt/pop duo sensation Miesha and The Spanks is on next, followed by some good ol’ fashioned Cable TV, a 70s-inspired post-punk trio from St. John’s.

19+ cover $20.

Gamksimoon is a rock and roll project created by Wil Uks Batsga G̱a̱laaw (website)

Friday, June 5

12 pm, Fred’s Records – Starting at Newfoundland’s oldest record store is Lawnya Vawnya’s annual downtown music crawl. Walk with other attendees to some of St. John’s coolest spots and see a short set from a different featured artist at each one. (Editor’s note: If you’re only able to go to one LV event, let this be it. Really cool, and you get a small taste of multiple featured artists).

This event is free and all ages.

1:30 pm, LSPU Hall Second Space – Are you an artist and/or musician looking to expand your reach and learn skills? Attend this ‘Press for Independent Artists’ panel to learn more about navigating bookings, press, and authenticity as an independent artist.

Featured panellists include Jess Arcand, Matt Horseman, Rachel Weldon, and Jake Thompson, with Corey Steinke moderating.

All ages. Free, but you must RSVP online.

3 pm, LSPU Hall Second Space – Catch an artist talk on ‘Independence, Identity and Music,’ from NARCY, an influential Iraqi hip-hop artist and educator from Montreal.

All ages. Free, but you must RSVP online.

NARCY is featured in GQ’s MIDDLE EAST first ever IRAQ issue. (GQ/Cheb Moha)

4 pm, First Light (Cochrane St) – Hosted by Miesha and the Spanks, ‘JAMZONE’ is a workshop intended to teach you how to jam out!

Ever wanted to be in a band, but playing with others seems daunting? This workshop is a great starting point, no matter your experience level. Some instruments will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own if able.

All ages. Free, but you must RSVP online.

Calgary two-piece Miesha & The Spanks, comprised of mixed-secwépemc singer-songwriter Miesha Louie and drummer Sean Hamilton (Website)

5:30 pm, LSPU Hall Second Space – Co-Presented by local independent film organization, The Nickel, head back to the LSPU for a screening of music videos set to LV artists’ music, created as part of their ‘10 Day Music Video Challenge.’

All ages. Free, but you must RSVP online.

8:30 pm, The Ship Pub – Friday night, see the MusicNL multi-award winning art rock multi-intrumentalist Kelly McMichael, along with New Brunswick’s Polaris Prize nominated prog country act Fiver with Fiver Trois, and Cassia Hardy, the ‘loudish’ ‘90s queercore’ artist from amiskwacîy-waskahikan, Treaty 6.

19+ cover $20.

‘Open (Hurts To Have A Heart)’ Music Video still (Paul Aarntzen)

9 pm, The Rockhouse – Montreal-based post-punk band UZU أوزو offers up dark, poetic songs sung in Arabic, along with Iraqi hip-hop sensation NARCY, some Brampton, Ontario hardcore by way of Dear Evangeline, and NL’s own Spanish-language hardcore act, Desperta.

19+ cover $25.

10:30 pm, The S.P.A.C.E. – End off your festival Friday with some late-night electronic dance club beats at the S.P.A.C.E., Eastern Edge’s multi-purpose venue. Here you can see Aniiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiita and DJ Descision, founding duo of Halifax’s queer DJ group, ‘Nectar Collective.’ Local techno artists QUIN (immersive electronic) and AEXEL (ambient club tracks) will also play a set.

19+ cover $20.

LV15’s Merch & Print Fair / Lee Hurley / The Muse

Saturday, June 6

10 am, First Light (Bannerman) – Hosted by local musician and arts educator Joanna Barker is an ‘LV Little’ event for those with young kids who want to participate in the festival fun.

For families with kids 4 and under, $10 per family.

12 pm, LSPU Hall Second Space – Moderated by Kate Lahey is a panel aptly titled ‘Thank God We’re Surrounded By Water: Making Art in Newfoundland and Labrador.’ Listen to panellists Wanda Nolan, Jenelle Duval, Jenesta Power and William Ping discuss how the island’s geographic isolation lends itself well to creativity.

All ages. Free, but you must RSVP online.

William Ping is the author of Hollow Bamboo (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

1:30 pm, LSPU Hall Second Space – Ever wanted to support artists more tangibly than streaming services allow? Upset with various CEO’s morally reprehensible investments, and being constantly bombarded with new AI features on your favourite streaming app?

Attend this panel discussion, ‘The Future of Streaming: Where Should Music Live?’ for a brief retrospective on music availability and discussion about artist movements and democratizing consumption. Moderated by Simone Schmidt with panellists Kelly McMichael, Hannah Judge, Cassia Hardy and Dan Sundelin-Hooker.

3 pm, Baird Building Garage – All ages punk show in the garage – an LV staple! Hosted by Renee Sharpe, head to the Baird’s Building Garage for some music that’s probably way too loud for 3 in the afternoon, but who cares, it’s always a great time!

Dear Evangeline is playing this show along with LICE, another hardcore band hailing from Brampton, and Newfoundland hardcore punk acts Invisible Hand and MANTRACKER.

All ages. Free.

Dear Evangeline is a hardcore band from Brampton Ontario. (BandCamp)

6:30 pm, LSPU Hall – Co-presented by the St. John’s International Women’s Film Festival is a screening of ‘Lilith Fair: Building A Mystery,’ a Canadian documentary directed by Ally Pankiw chronicling the untold story of Lilith Fair, an all-women music festival dreamt up by Sarah MacLachlan in the 90s.

All ages. Free, but you must RSVP online.

7 pm, The Ship Pub – Saturday evening at The Ship LV is presenting a fantastic trio of irony-filled indie rock/power pop bands – Kiwi Jr. from Toronto, Chumpp from St. John’s, and Fanclubwallet from Ottawa.

19+ cover $20.

Kiwi Jr. is a Canadian indie rock band based in Toronto, Ontario. (Ben Rayner)

9 pm, The Rockhouse – Get ready to move and also be in awe at how immensely talented queer and trans people are. You’re in luck, The Rockhouse has a great dance floor.

Hosted by local drag performer Gravy, see Toronto’s theatrical and sexy experimental synth pop band, Slash Need, Newfoundland’s bilingual gothic dance pop artist, Feminotica, and HRT, ‘euphoric hardcore’ from Montreal.

19+ cover $25.

Slash need (Nick Lachance/Toronto Star)

10:30 pm, The S.P.A.C.E. – Another evening of late-night electronic music to end off Lawnya Vawnya 16 with a bang. Saturday night at the S.P.A.C.E., see Corey Clocksy, NL-based vinyl DJ approaching mixing records as storytelling, Montreal’s JUNO-nominated polyrhythmic techno duo ÈBONY, and Halifax raver and DJ CPR.

19+ cover $20.

A Merch and Print Fair is also being held at Eastern Edge. 12-4 pm on Friday, June 5, and 12-5 pm on Saturday, June 6. Have a poke, and buy some merch from your favourite artists or bands at the festival to support them.

The Muse is giving away two (2) festival passes to Lawnya Vawnya. Details for entering the giveaway are on our Instagram page – make sure you’re following @themuseyyt and @lawnyavawnya on Instagram and tag a friend you’d like to go with in the comments! Winner to be drawn on Sunday, May 30th.

Look for The Muse at Lawnya Vawnya events – come say hello, hop on an interview, or get a free Muse sticker.