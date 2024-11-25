Earning while learning: An argument for paid social work field placements

It is essential for students without prior experience in their field to gain practical experience as a working professional in a more guided and controlled environment prior to graduation.

According to Memorial University’s Bachelor’s of Social Work (BSW) Field Education Manual field placements are “an applied form of teaching and learning in which students have the opportunity to experience themselves as developing professional social workers in a supervised practice setting.”

This is completely reasonable and beneficial for any future working professional. What is not beneficial is that the majority of Social Work field placements are unpaid and actually cost students money.

Reform is needed in organizations that accept social work students to ensure they are fairly compensated, and within the University to lower tuition rates for those completing field practicums to help to ease the financial burden of unpaid work.

Since many of these organizations depend on provincial and federal funding, given their mostly non-profit nature, there should be a targeted effort by the government to allocate specific funds for student placements. Doing so would not only reduce financial strain on students but also address the demand for services in communities that lack the necessary resources.

Financial impacts

“Students are required to register for the field practicum courses as they would any other course in the BSW program. BSW Field Practicum Courses: SCWK 3300 is the first BSW field practicum; SCWK 4302 is the second BSW field practicum. Both practica include 350 hours of field education with direct and indirect social work practice opportunities and field instruction.” (BSW Field Education Manual, 2022)



We reached out to Cheryl Mallard, the Manager of Field Education at the School of Social Work at Memorial University, to clarify why tuition costs remain the same during field placements, even though students are working rather than attending traditional classes. She explained:

“A social work field practicum is considered a course, not a work term. In fact, each practicum is equivalent to four courses. Students pay tuition accordingly, as the primary focus of the practicum is on the student’s learning.”

While it’s understandable that the primary focus is on learning, the tuition costs raise questions. Field placements inherently involve real work, as that’s how students gain practical experience. One student in a current placement shared their tuition costs—$3659.99—which covers four days a week in the field and a single 3-hour class at Memorial.

Normally, tuition at MUN covers materials, instruction, and campus resources—to name a few. Why, then, are students charged the same rates when they’re only on campus for their one 3-hour class? A fairer approach might be to maintain the course structure for financial aid eligibility while adjusting tuition to better reflect the nature of field placements. This adjustment would help students manage their finances while conducting these essential placements.

At a time when the field is struggling to retain essential workers for vulnerable populations—some even calling it a crisis—this kind of funding, paired with reduced tuition, would benefit everyone involved.

According to the Job Bank, Government of Canada, social workers earn hourly wages ranging from $24.04 to $48.00, with a median wage of $37.00. If a student were paid at the minimum wage, which is $15.60 in Newfoundland, a much lower figure than the low end of the scale, for 700 hours of work, they would gross $10,920. This could go a long way for a struggling student.

While it’s reasonable to suggest that students might be compensated at a lower rate because they have not yet completed their degree, the focus should be on determining what constitutes fair compensation for their work, rather than questioning why they aren’t being compensated at all.

Perspectives from the field

We spoke with Joanne Turner, a Social Worker with more than 18 years experience both locally and internationally serving at-risk youth.



“We lose a lot of potential good people in the field because students are having realistic conversations with themselves and their peers about what they can and cannot afford to do. The economic realities are dictating the direction they take, especially in a time of such instability,” said Turner.

“There’s no bandwidth to follow what you’re passionate about if you’re struggling to make ends meet. Even 10 years ago, there was more flexibility, but now the economic landscape is too sharp. People can’t afford to put themselves at risk. How do you manage?”

Josh Poirier and Andrew Moulton are two social work students at MUN in a field placement. (Brandon Hinton)

This is what Josh Poirier and Andrew Moulton, two social work students currently enrolled in their first field placement in a prominent youth serving organization in St. John’s had to say:



Q: How has participating in an unpaid placement affected you financially? Do you feel the cost of living and additional expenses (like transportation) have been a challenge while managing your placement?

Josh: It’s stressful, but I was fortunate enough to save a lot during the summer. I rely a lot on those savings. If I was required to do a longer placement, or if my situation were to change, I don’t think I’d be able to be in the program at all.



Andrew: I rely on student loans and not a lot has changed. I have a budget but it’s very, very tight. Everything right now is stable, but my budget is set up to barely work and that’s if everything goes perfect.

Q: Do you feel that the lack of financial compensation affects the way you view the profession or your enthusiasm to work in the field?

Josh: “100%. Although, it’s well known that most people don’t get into this field for the money. It’s rewarding on another level. It’s like—I know I want to do this, but the older I get the more I think about money. You start thinking about the realities and it’s hard to ignore. Although we’re in this line of work for selfless reasons, you have to think about yourself, too.”

Andrew: In this field there’s a big emphasis on burnout and self-care, but it’s ridiculous to think that finances do not impact your level of self-care.

When asked about the response from the school regarding support for paid placements:

Andrew: “The School of Social Work has been very supportive. They ‘get it’, you know? Most of them are former social workers themselves.”



Josh: “At first, there was a petition we signed advocating for change, but after a while I think the reality set in that this is just how it is. Frustration isn’t for the faculty but more about rigid bureaucracy. We know there’s a need for workers in rural Newfoundland, and if you want people to work in these communities, they need to be compensated. If they had to tell me there was a paid placement in a rural community, I would have been on board right away to serve that need. I’d even do it for minimum wage.”

This mirrors the response from Cheryl Mallard, manager of Field Education on changes she would like to see:

“Associated costs and lack of housing are real barriers for students who may like to travel to rural NL. More bursaries and scholarships to support these types of opportunities may be helpful.”

It seems that whenever you speak to anyone connected to the field of Social Work—whether it’s students, current practitioners, or educators—the response is unanimous: fair compensation is essential to attract and retain passionate people.

Cheryl Mallard is the Manager of Field Education for the School of Social Work (MUN)

We asked Mallard how feasible she thinks it is to implement paid field placements within the current structure of the program:

“I do not think it is feasible at all in the current climate. We admit up to 100 BSW students annually to the BSW 1st and 2nd degree programs. On average 35-40% of BSW students obtain a paid practicum in a given semester. Our school relies heavily on the not for profit and community-based sector to provide valuable practicum learning opportunities for our students,” said Mallard.

“Most of these agencies would not be able to continue to participate in social work field education if paid practicum was a requirement. I also fear students would be delayed in completing their degree if this was a requirement as there is only so much capacity in the provincial social work practice community and less capacity to offer paid practicums.”

Placements that pay

In the 2022 BSW Field Education Manual it states, “Students completing a BSW practicum with the Government of NL are paid for the 350 required hours of the practicum, subject to current government policy. Other agencies or jurisdictions also may pay students for the 350 required hours of the practicum (or any portion thereof), subject to agency policies.” (2.5.3 Paid Placement, Page 27).

From Cheryl Mallard, manager of Field Education:

“At the present time, paid practica are primarily with the Government of NL (direct line departments as well as NL Housing, Office of the Child & Youth Advocate, Office of the Citizen’s Representative, Office of the Senior’s Advocate) and some departments with the Government of Canada as per their respective policies regarding student placements, internships, and work terms.”

“The school, vis a vis the field education coordinators, is not involved in student employment contracts and compensation; this is between the agency and the student once has student has interviewed with the agency and offered a practicum subject to meeting the department/agency’s hiring requirements.”

It’s widely known among aspiring social workers that these roles within the government are often the only placements where they can earn a wage. As a result, many students take on these positions not because they’re passionate about these sectors, but simply because they need the income. Given the broad scope of social work, many students don’t intend to specialize there.

So, what does this mean for the quality of experience for both the students and the agencies if students are only choosing these placements because they offer compensation? Introducing other placements that offer payment for services will increase both the student and professional experience as well as the quality of service provided.

A Case for Compensation

Why should Social Work Students receive compensation? Here is a list of just five reasons:

Financial Burden: Unpaid placements can create significant financial stress for Students, especially those who are already juggling tuition fees, living expenses, and possibly other debts. Additionally, not all students have the financial means to complete unpaid placements, which can limit access to the profession for those from lower-income backgrounds. Compensation can reduce the need for students to work additional jobs, allowing them to focus more on their field placement and academic responsibilities.

Professional Recognition: Paying people for their work acknowledges the value and importance of their contributions to the agencies and clients they serve. This can lead to a greater sense of responsibility and investment in the work, potentially improving the quality of care provided and the learning experience.

Consistency with Other Fields: Many other professional fields offer paid internships or placements, making it reasonable to expect similar compensation in Social Work.

Living Expenses: Students often have to relocate or commute for their placements, incurring additional living or travel expenses that can be mitigated by receiving payment.

Reducing Exploitation: Ensuring students are paid helps prevent the exploitation of their labor, ensuring they are treated as valuable members of the workforce rather than free labor.

Final thoughts

For a field that serves the most vulnerable in the city and is experiencing a shortage that some are calling a crisis, it is paramount to attract and compensate social workers accordingly. Agencies considering social work students should be prepared to compensate them properly, or the government should provide subsidies to these students and working professionals.

If not at a full wage, because they are not fully qualified and the position requires oversight from both the university and the hosting organization, at the very least a partial wage aligned with their role and responsibilities should be considered. In the meantime, Memorial should also consider lowering tuition costs for those entering their field placements to help offset the pressure of rising costs of living.