Crossing the picket lines: Why is admin not ensuring student safety?

MUNFA has entered day five of their faculty strike. Despite eight picket lines formed across campus, many students still have to attend classes instructed by professors under a different union.

Academic amnesty has yet to be granted to students, leaving many fearful and unsure whether they will be penalized for refusing to cross the picket lines.

In short,

Students fear they will miss important content, lose marks, or lack information for deadlines and assignments by not attending class. While at the same time, they feel that by crossing the picket line, they are disrespecting their professors and are giving the administration false ammunition to claim that students are not in support of the strike. This situation has prompted an awkward lose-lose situation.

Perhaps the question we should be asking is, why is our administration not cancelling classes altogether?

In addition, students living in residence also seem to be experiencing unease when trying to exit campus.

One student in particular, Makenna Jackson, recently made a TikTok recounting an incident she experienced attempting to drive through a picket line.

She stated, “At first, it seemed to be just the one woman behaving this way until other folks started walking back and forth on the sidewalk, which they were not doing at first when we got to the exit. In a way, they seemed to be matching her energy, I guess. A couple of people living on residence have said they were afraid and anxious to go outside or to leave.”

In response to the video, Dr. Josh Lepewsky, Professor of Geography and MUNFA’s President-elect, has stated that,

“Pickets are an unusual situation, and we’re in touch with the student. MUNFA members know that the administration has put students in a nearly impossible situation. There’s no ill will toward students who decide to cross picket lines.”

In addition, “MUNFA picketers have information to hand out and scarves for those who wish to avail of them.”

To gain more information, I reached out to some students who crossed the picket lines to attend class.

One student, who has asked to remain anonymous due to the situation’s sensitivity, gave insight into why and how they have chosen to cross the picket lines and their thoughts on the current situation.

“I have crossed the picket lines twice thus far,” they said, “and have not had any notable issues. I fully support the MUNFA members, so I always take the time to honk my horn in solidarity or speak encouraging words to the individuals who are striking as I pass them.”

“Although many of the MUNFA members seem understanding of our situations as students who still have mandatory classes, it still feels like a blatant symbol of disrespect on my part whenever I have to cross the picket lines.” They continued, expressing her reluctance when crossing.

“I don’t anticipate being harassed by those on strike, yet I still feel uncomfortable knowing that I may be placed in a situation where I am accused of being unsupportive or disrespectful.”

Students are in a challenging position because of the administration. They want to avoid crossing the picket line; the majority want to support faculty as best they can. Both faculty and students want to be heard and understood.

This time last year, when the faculty union at Acadia University went on strike, all classes were cancelled. A decision was made to ensure all students’ safety amid incredible uncertainty. After a formal request to President Vianne Timmons calling a special meeting of the University Senate was rejected last week, it seems MUNL is refusing to give the same courtesy to its students.

When asked if they feel it is unfair for the administration not to cancel all classes, the student said,

“I do feel that it is the responsibility of the administration to prioritize the safety of all students. Many of my fellow students have expressed anxiety over crossing the picket lines, myself included.”

But, on top of that,

“There is a lot of confusion for students when it comes to having some of their classes paused and others going ahead. Depending on when the strike ends, I could have eight weeks of content completed in one course compared to only four weeks in a paused course taught by a MUNFA member. As such, the deadlines and/or the evaluations provided in the syllabus at the beginning of the semester may all be subject to change. This can lead to further stress and uncertainty for many people.”

Most importantly, when asked if they would continue to go to class if granted academic amnesty, the answer was a resounding—no.

Or, more specifically:

“No, I would not cross the picket lines if I was granted academic amnesty and knew I wouldn’t be penalized for not going to class. I only have one continuing class on campus, with a participation grade of 20%. This presents the only reason why I, personally, have to go on campus.”

“I am in agreement with MUNFA and stand in solidarity with the individuals who are striking, but I cannot afford to risk losing such a significant portion of my grade during my last semester. However, I most certainly would not cross the picket lines at all if I was guaranteed not to be penalized for missing this particular class.”

With the administration seemingly unwilling to continue negotiations, one thing must be made clear. Though some students may be crossing the picket lines, that does not mean they are not supporting their professors and the strike. For those who have to cross, don’t hesitate to ask for a solidarity scarf to show support for a fair deal.

There continues to be a sentiment of unity and solidarity between students and faculty. Students and faculty have continuously demonstrated that they will remain united until a fair deal is reached. As expressed by the many student-made signs,

“MUNL admin is disrupting our education.”