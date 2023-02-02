Features

MUNSU releases statement on academic amnesty after President Timmons declines special meeting of senate

20230131 140115
Photo Credit: Bruce March (The Muse)
Avatar
Bruce March

Bruce March is a 4th year student majoring in Political Science and Economics. He is passionate about student issues, public policy and our community at large

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Muse The Muse
The Muse@themusenl
270 Following 3.9K Followers
MUNFA has entered day five of their faculty strike. Despite eight picket lines formed across campus, many students… https://t.co/gwzgj1tjpW
54 mins ago
Do you #barmp at @MUNFaculty on the picket line?
49 mins ago
RT @MUNSU35: Attention students ☃️☃️ The @MUNFaculty pickets will be closing early today to maintain safety in this weather. We will be clo…
44 mins ago
Monday 12 1 pm 1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x