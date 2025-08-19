Canada Games isn’t just sports: ARTA VISTA festival enters second week

Festival organized by CelebrateNL brings the Arts and Culture to the Games!

Lee Hurley
Photo by Alick Tsui

The 2025 Canada Games will run from August 8-25, drawing athletes from all over the country to compete, but this year’s programming brings the arts and culture as well. 

If sports aren’t your jam – the Canada Games ARTA VISTA festival will run from August 10-23 at a host of central locations in St. John’s. Presented by local events organization CelebrateNL, ARTA VISTA will offer a variety of free, family-friendly events and activities showcasing Canadian artists, musicians, performers, and vendors. 

Though we unfortunately missed it, week one saw a great turnout – here’s a breakdown of the packed week two schedule.

ARTA VISTA WEEK 2: AUGUST 17-23

Photo by Alick Tsui

Sunday, August 17

Location: Justina Centre/Kelly Park

7-10 pm there is a special celebration and kickoff of the 2025 Killick Coast Games – a friendly competition between local communities – featuring entertainment, music, food, fireworks, athletes, Canada Games alumni, and Gusty, the Summer Games 2025 mascot.

  • 8-8:45 pm Kitchinparti, trad/folk, NL

Location: St. John’s Farmer’s Market

ARTA VISTA Farmer’s Market from 10 am-3 pm with local artisans, food, and artists.

  • 10 am-3 pm Innu Tea Doll & Innu Hat Making by Jeannie Nuna
  • 10 am-3 pm Owl Making by Mina Campbell
  • 10 am-3 pm Seal Skin Glove Making by Trudy Flowers

Location: Downtown Pedestrian Mall

  • 9:30 pm onwards, CBC Projection and Light Show

Monday, August 18

Location: St. John’s Convention Centre

  • 12:15-12:40 pm performance from Zealya, singer/songwriter, NL
  • 12:45-1:45 pm The Old Contemporaries, trad/folk, NL
  • 11:30 am-2:30 pm Inuit Seal Skin Glove Making Demo by Trudy Flowers
  • 3-6 pm Innu Rattle Making Demo by David Penashue
  • 12-4:30 pm Rowing Machine
  • 12-6 pm CelebrateNL Activation

Location: Downtown Pedestrian Mall

  • 2:30-4:30 pm performance from South Indian traditional folk dance group Big Steppers NL
  • 2:30-4:30 pm performance from Kittiwake Dance Theatre NL
  • 9:30 pm onwards, CBC Projection and Light Show

Tuesday, August 19

Location: St. John’s Convention Centre

  • 12:35-1:35 pm Jim Payne & Fergus O’Byrne, trad/folk, NL
  • 1:45-2:30 pm David Penashue
  • 11:30 am-2:30 pm Mi’kmaw Sweet Grass Connections by Miranda Osmond and Jon Murphy
  • 11:30 am-2:30 pm L’nu Trapping Connections by Matt Perrier
  • 3-6 pm Innu Rattle Making Demo by David Penashue
  • 12-4:30 pm Rowing Machine
  • 12-6 pm CelebrateNL Activation

Location: Downtown Pedestrian Mall

  • 2:30-4:30 pm St. Pat’s Dancers Irish dance, NL
  • 2:30-4:30 pm Newfound Sound Chorus
  • 9:30 pm onwards, CBC Projection and Light Show

Location: Banished Brewery

  • 5:30-8:30 pm live trad music session. Will occur every Tuesday evening for the entire duration of the Games
Photo by Alick Tsui

Wednesday, August 20

Location: St. John’s Convention Centre

  • 12:15-1pm Port-Aux-Poutines, Francophone folk music, NL
  • 1:10-1:55 pm ColdPlate, trad, NL
  • 11:30 am-2:30 pm Mi’kmaw Sweet Grass Connections by Miranda Osmond and Jon Murphy
  • 11:30 am-2:30 pm Inuit Stone Work Demo by Audrey Obed and Lukas Terriak
  • 3-6 pm L’nu Trapping Connections by Matt Perrier
  • 12-4 pm Francophone Pavilion
  • 12-4:30 pm Rowing Machine
  • 12-6 pm CelebrateNL Activation

Location: The Rooms

  • 7-8 pm performance by Kelly Russell, trad/folk and fiddle, NL
  • 8:30-9:15 pm ArtaVista at the Rooms

Location: Downtown Pedestrian Mall

  • 7-9 pm Wonderbolt Circus, NL
  • 9:30 pm onwards, CBC Projection and Light Show

Location: Prince Edward Plaza off George St.

  • 6:30-7 pm The Salt Beef Junkies, trad/folk, NL
  • 7:15-8:15 pm Rosemary Lawton, fiddle/folk, NL
  • 8:30-9:30 pm Rugged Shores, trad/folk, NL

Thursday, August 21

Location: St. John’s Convention Centre

  • 12:15-12:30 pm The Fiddlers Greene
  • 12:40-1:40 pm AMITY, singer/songwriter trio, NL
  • 11:30 am-2:30 pm Inuit Stone Work Demo by Audrey Obed and Lukas Terriak
  • 3-6 pm L’nu Trapping Connections by Matt Perrier
  • 3-6 pm Mi’kmaw Sweet Grass Connections by Miranda Osmond and Jon Murphy
  • 12-4:30 pm Rowing Machine
  • 12-6 pm CelebrateNL Activation

Location: Downtown Pedestrian Mall

  • 6-8 pm presentation from NL’s Avalon Peninsula branch of Ukrainian National Federation of Canada (UNF Avalon)
  • 6-8 pm Tombolo Multicultural Festival, NL
  • 6-8 pm Newfoundland Chinese Lion Dance Team
  • 6-8 pm Seal Skin Glove Making Demo by Trudy Flowers
  • 6-8 pm Jewelry Making Demo by Audrey Obed and Lukas Terriak
  • 6-8 pm Wild Spice and Tea Making Demo by Lauralee Ledrew

Location: Prince Edward Plaza off George St.

  • 6:30-7 pm Paul Maher, singer/songwriter, NL
  • 7:15-8:15 pm Dave Whitty, singer/songwriter, NL
  • 8:30-9:30 pm Mick Davis and Thin Love, rock, NL
Photo by Alick Tsui

Friday, August 22

Location: Harbourside Park

  • 12:30-12:45 pm Zealya, singer/songwriter, NL
  • 12:45-1:30 pm Morgan Toney, celtic folk/mi’kmaw music, NS

Location: St. John’s Convention Centre – Bowring Ball Room

  • 6:30-7:30 pm Sechile Sedare, contemporary roots, NWT
  • 8-9 pm SARFest, Francophone/African roots, NL
  • 8-9 pm Zale Seck, percussion/Francophone/Sengalese music
  • 9:30-10:30 pm Beauxmont, Francophone/trad, NB

Location: The Rooms

  • 7-8:30 pm Game On B’y! Event centring on Newfoundland storytelling. Hosted by Dave Paddon, featuring Christine Hennebury, Gary Green, Dennis Flynn and Dave Penny. 

Saturday, August 23

Location: Paradise Sunsplash

  • 11-11:30 am The Salt Beef Junkies, trad/folk, NL
  • 12-12:45 pm De La Paz, Latino/Canadian music, NL
  • 12-12:45 pm SARFest 2025, African Roots Festival
  • 1:15-2:15 pm Morgan Toney, celtic folk/mi’kmaw music, NS
  • 1:30-3 pm Newfoundland Chinese Lion Dance Team 
  • 2:45-3:45 pm The Kubasonics, NL/Ukrainian band, NL
  • 4:15-5:15 pm Beauxmont, Francophone/trad, NB

Location: St. John’s Farmer’s Market 

9 am-4 pm at the Farmer’s Market is the ARTA VISTA Artisan Market.

  • 9 am-5 pm Seal Skin Glove Making Demo by Trudy Flowers
  • 9 am-5 pm Labradorite Jewelry Making Demo by Audrey Obed and Lukas Terriak
  • 9 am-5 pm Seal Skin Glove Making by Heather Bursey 

  • Lee Hurley

    Lee is a third year undergraduate student studying Communications and Media Studies. They’re passionate about music, culture and media theory. They hope to go to journalism school after graduating from MUN.

