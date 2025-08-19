Canada Games isn’t just sports: ARTA VISTA festival enters second week

Festival organized by CelebrateNL brings the Arts and Culture to the Games!

The 2025 Canada Games will run from August 8-25, drawing athletes from all over the country to compete, but this year’s programming brings the arts and culture as well.

If sports aren’t your jam – the Canada Games ARTA VISTA festival will run from August 10-23 at a host of central locations in St. John’s. Presented by local events organization CelebrateNL, ARTA VISTA will offer a variety of free, family-friendly events and activities showcasing Canadian artists, musicians, performers, and vendors.

Though we unfortunately missed it, week one saw a great turnout – here’s a breakdown of the packed week two schedule.

ARTA VISTA WEEK 2: AUGUST 17-23

Photo by Alick Tsui

Sunday, August 17

Location: Justina Centre/Kelly Park

7-10 pm there is a special celebration and kickoff of the 2025 Killick Coast Games – a friendly competition between local communities – featuring entertainment, music, food, fireworks, athletes, Canada Games alumni, and Gusty, the Summer Games 2025 mascot.

8-8:45 pm Kitchinparti, trad/folk, NL

Location: St. John’s Farmer’s Market

ARTA VISTA Farmer’s Market from 10 am-3 pm with local artisans, food, and artists.

10 am-3 pm Innu Tea Doll & Innu Hat Making by Jeannie Nuna

10 am-3 pm Owl Making by Mina Campbell

10 am-3 pm Seal Skin Glove Making by Trudy Flowers

Location: Downtown Pedestrian Mall

9:30 pm onwards, CBC Projection and Light Show

Monday, August 18

Location: St. John’s Convention Centre

12:15-12:40 pm performance from Zealya, singer/songwriter, NL

12:45-1:45 pm The Old Contemporaries, trad/folk, NL

11:30 am-2:30 pm Inuit Seal Skin Glove Making Demo by Trudy Flowers

3-6 pm Innu Rattle Making Demo by David Penashue

12-4:30 pm Rowing Machine

12-6 pm CelebrateNL Activation

Location: Downtown Pedestrian Mall

2:30-4:30 pm performance from South Indian traditional folk dance group Big Steppers NL

2:30-4:30 pm performance from Kittiwake Dance Theatre NL

9:30 pm onwards, CBC Projection and Light Show

Tuesday, August 19

Location: St. John’s Convention Centre

12:35-1:35 pm Jim Payne & Fergus O’Byrne, trad/folk, NL

1:45-2:30 pm David Penashue

11:30 am-2:30 pm Mi’kmaw Sweet Grass Connections by Miranda Osmond and Jon Murphy

11:30 am-2:30 pm L’nu Trapping Connections by Matt Perrier

3-6 pm Innu Rattle Making Demo by David Penashue

12-4:30 pm Rowing Machine

12-6 pm CelebrateNL Activation

Location: Downtown Pedestrian Mall

2:30-4:30 pm St. Pat’s Dancers Irish dance, NL

2:30-4:30 pm Newfound Sound Chorus

9:30 pm onwards, CBC Projection and Light Show

Location: Banished Brewery

5:30-8:30 pm live trad music session. Will occur every Tuesday evening for the entire duration of the Games

Photo by Alick Tsui

Wednesday, August 20

Location: St. John’s Convention Centre

12:15-1pm Port-Aux-Poutines, Francophone folk music, NL

1:10-1:55 pm ColdPlate, trad, NL

11:30 am-2:30 pm Mi’kmaw Sweet Grass Connections by Miranda Osmond and Jon Murphy

11:30 am-2:30 pm Inuit Stone Work Demo by Audrey Obed and Lukas Terriak

3-6 pm L’nu Trapping Connections by Matt Perrier

12-4 pm Francophone Pavilion

12-4:30 pm Rowing Machine

12-6 pm CelebrateNL Activation

Location: The Rooms

7-8 pm performance by Kelly Russell, trad/folk and fiddle, NL

8:30-9:15 pm ArtaVista at the Rooms

Location: Downtown Pedestrian Mall

7-9 pm Wonderbolt Circus, NL

9:30 pm onwards, CBC Projection and Light Show

Location: Prince Edward Plaza off George St.

6:30-7 pm The Salt Beef Junkies, trad/folk, NL

7:15-8:15 pm Rosemary Lawton, fiddle/folk, NL

8:30-9:30 pm Rugged Shores, trad/folk, NL

Thursday, August 21

Location: St. John’s Convention Centre

12:15-12:30 pm The Fiddlers Greene

12:40-1:40 pm AMITY, singer/songwriter trio, NL

11:30 am-2:30 pm Inuit Stone Work Demo by Audrey Obed and Lukas Terriak

3-6 pm L’nu Trapping Connections by Matt Perrier

3-6 pm Mi’kmaw Sweet Grass Connections by Miranda Osmond and Jon Murphy

12-4:30 pm Rowing Machine

12-6 pm CelebrateNL Activation

Location: Downtown Pedestrian Mall

6-8 pm presentation from NL’s Avalon Peninsula branch of Ukrainian National Federation of Canada (UNF Avalon)

6-8 pm Tombolo Multicultural Festival, NL

6-8 pm Newfoundland Chinese Lion Dance Team

6-8 pm Seal Skin Glove Making Demo by Trudy Flowers

6-8 pm Jewelry Making Demo by Audrey Obed and Lukas Terriak

6-8 pm Wild Spice and Tea Making Demo by Lauralee Ledrew

Location: Prince Edward Plaza off George St.

6:30-7 pm Paul Maher, singer/songwriter, NL

7:15-8:15 pm Dave Whitty, singer/songwriter, NL

8:30-9:30 pm Mick Davis and Thin Love, rock, NL

Photo by Alick Tsui

Friday, August 22

Location: Harbourside Park

12:30-12:45 pm Zealya, singer/songwriter, NL

12:45-1:30 pm Morgan Toney, celtic folk/mi’kmaw music, NS

Location: St. John’s Convention Centre – Bowring Ball Room

6:30-7:30 pm Sechile Sedare, contemporary roots, NWT

8-9 pm SARFest, Francophone/African roots, NL

8-9 pm Zale Seck, percussion/Francophone/Sengalese music

9:30-10:30 pm Beauxmont, Francophone/trad, NB

Location: The Rooms

7-8:30 pm Game On B’y! Event centring on Newfoundland storytelling. Hosted by Dave Paddon, featuring Christine Hennebury, Gary Green, Dennis Flynn and Dave Penny.

Saturday, August 23

Location: Paradise Sunsplash

11-11:30 am The Salt Beef Junkies, trad/folk, NL

12-12:45 pm De La Paz, Latino/Canadian music, NL

12-12:45 pm SARFest 2025, African Roots Festival

1:15-2:15 pm Morgan Toney, celtic folk/mi’kmaw music, NS

1:30-3 pm Newfoundland Chinese Lion Dance Team

2:45-3:45 pm The Kubasonics, NL/Ukrainian band, NL

4:15-5:15 pm Beauxmont, Francophone/trad, NB

Location: St. John’s Farmer’s Market

9 am-4 pm at the Farmer’s Market is the ARTA VISTA Artisan Market.

9 am-5 pm Seal Skin Glove Making Demo by Trudy Flowers

9 am-5 pm Labradorite Jewelry Making Demo by Audrey Obed and Lukas Terriak

9 am-5 pm Seal Skin Glove Making by Heather Bursey

Author Lee Hurley Lee is a third year undergraduate student studying Communications and Media Studies. They’re passionate about music, culture and media theory. They hope to go to journalism school after graduating from MUN.