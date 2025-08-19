Canada Games isn’t just sports: ARTA VISTA festival enters second week

The 2025 Canada Games will run from August 8-25, drawing athletes from all over the country to compete, but this year’s programming brings the arts and culture as well.
If sports aren’t your jam – the Canada Games ARTA VISTA festival will run from August 10-23 at a host of central locations in St. John’s. Presented by local events organization CelebrateNL, ARTA VISTA will offer a variety of free, family-friendly events and activities showcasing Canadian artists, musicians, performers, and vendors.
Though we unfortunately missed it, week one saw a great turnout – here’s a breakdown of the packed week two schedule.
ARTA VISTA WEEK 2: AUGUST 17-23
Sunday, August 17
Location: Justina Centre/Kelly Park
7-10 pm there is a special celebration and kickoff of the 2025 Killick Coast Games – a friendly competition between local communities – featuring entertainment, music, food, fireworks, athletes, Canada Games alumni, and Gusty, the Summer Games 2025 mascot.
- 8-8:45 pm Kitchinparti, trad/folk, NL
Location: St. John’s Farmer’s Market
ARTA VISTA Farmer’s Market from 10 am-3 pm with local artisans, food, and artists.
- 10 am-3 pm Innu Tea Doll & Innu Hat Making by Jeannie Nuna
- 10 am-3 pm Owl Making by Mina Campbell
- 10 am-3 pm Seal Skin Glove Making by Trudy Flowers
Location: Downtown Pedestrian Mall
- 9:30 pm onwards, CBC Projection and Light Show
Monday, August 18
Location: St. John’s Convention Centre
- 12:15-12:40 pm performance from Zealya, singer/songwriter, NL
- 12:45-1:45 pm The Old Contemporaries, trad/folk, NL
- 11:30 am-2:30 pm Inuit Seal Skin Glove Making Demo by Trudy Flowers
- 3-6 pm Innu Rattle Making Demo by David Penashue
- 12-4:30 pm Rowing Machine
- 12-6 pm CelebrateNL Activation
Location: Downtown Pedestrian Mall
- 2:30-4:30 pm performance from South Indian traditional folk dance group Big Steppers NL
- 2:30-4:30 pm performance from Kittiwake Dance Theatre NL
- 9:30 pm onwards, CBC Projection and Light Show
Tuesday, August 19
Location: St. John’s Convention Centre
- 12:35-1:35 pm Jim Payne & Fergus O’Byrne, trad/folk, NL
- 1:45-2:30 pm David Penashue
- 11:30 am-2:30 pm Mi’kmaw Sweet Grass Connections by Miranda Osmond and Jon Murphy
- 11:30 am-2:30 pm L’nu Trapping Connections by Matt Perrier
- 3-6 pm Innu Rattle Making Demo by David Penashue
- 12-4:30 pm Rowing Machine
- 12-6 pm CelebrateNL Activation
Location: Downtown Pedestrian Mall
- 2:30-4:30 pm St. Pat’s Dancers Irish dance, NL
- 2:30-4:30 pm Newfound Sound Chorus
- 9:30 pm onwards, CBC Projection and Light Show
Location: Banished Brewery
- 5:30-8:30 pm live trad music session. Will occur every Tuesday evening for the entire duration of the Games
Wednesday, August 20
Location: St. John’s Convention Centre
- 12:15-1pm Port-Aux-Poutines, Francophone folk music, NL
- 1:10-1:55 pm ColdPlate, trad, NL
- 11:30 am-2:30 pm Mi’kmaw Sweet Grass Connections by Miranda Osmond and Jon Murphy
- 11:30 am-2:30 pm Inuit Stone Work Demo by Audrey Obed and Lukas Terriak
- 3-6 pm L’nu Trapping Connections by Matt Perrier
- 12-4 pm Francophone Pavilion
- 12-4:30 pm Rowing Machine
- 12-6 pm CelebrateNL Activation
Location: The Rooms
- 7-8 pm performance by Kelly Russell, trad/folk and fiddle, NL
- 8:30-9:15 pm ArtaVista at the Rooms
Location: Downtown Pedestrian Mall
- 7-9 pm Wonderbolt Circus, NL
- 9:30 pm onwards, CBC Projection and Light Show
Location: Prince Edward Plaza off George St.
- 6:30-7 pm The Salt Beef Junkies, trad/folk, NL
- 7:15-8:15 pm Rosemary Lawton, fiddle/folk, NL
- 8:30-9:30 pm Rugged Shores, trad/folk, NL
Thursday, August 21
Location: St. John’s Convention Centre
- 12:15-12:30 pm The Fiddlers Greene
- 12:40-1:40 pm AMITY, singer/songwriter trio, NL
- 11:30 am-2:30 pm Inuit Stone Work Demo by Audrey Obed and Lukas Terriak
- 3-6 pm L’nu Trapping Connections by Matt Perrier
- 3-6 pm Mi’kmaw Sweet Grass Connections by Miranda Osmond and Jon Murphy
- 12-4:30 pm Rowing Machine
- 12-6 pm CelebrateNL Activation
Location: Downtown Pedestrian Mall
- 6-8 pm presentation from NL’s Avalon Peninsula branch of Ukrainian National Federation of Canada (UNF Avalon)
- 6-8 pm Tombolo Multicultural Festival, NL
- 6-8 pm Newfoundland Chinese Lion Dance Team
- 6-8 pm Seal Skin Glove Making Demo by Trudy Flowers
- 6-8 pm Jewelry Making Demo by Audrey Obed and Lukas Terriak
- 6-8 pm Wild Spice and Tea Making Demo by Lauralee Ledrew
Location: Prince Edward Plaza off George St.
- 6:30-7 pm Paul Maher, singer/songwriter, NL
- 7:15-8:15 pm Dave Whitty, singer/songwriter, NL
- 8:30-9:30 pm Mick Davis and Thin Love, rock, NL
Friday, August 22
Location: Harbourside Park
- 12:30-12:45 pm Zealya, singer/songwriter, NL
- 12:45-1:30 pm Morgan Toney, celtic folk/mi’kmaw music, NS
Location: St. John’s Convention Centre – Bowring Ball Room
- 6:30-7:30 pm Sechile Sedare, contemporary roots, NWT
- 8-9 pm SARFest, Francophone/African roots, NL
- 8-9 pm Zale Seck, percussion/Francophone/Sengalese music
- 9:30-10:30 pm Beauxmont, Francophone/trad, NB
Location: The Rooms
- 7-8:30 pm Game On B’y! Event centring on Newfoundland storytelling. Hosted by Dave Paddon, featuring Christine Hennebury, Gary Green, Dennis Flynn and Dave Penny.
Saturday, August 23
Location: Paradise Sunsplash
- 11-11:30 am The Salt Beef Junkies, trad/folk, NL
- 12-12:45 pm De La Paz, Latino/Canadian music, NL
- 12-12:45 pm SARFest 2025, African Roots Festival
- 1:15-2:15 pm Morgan Toney, celtic folk/mi’kmaw music, NS
- 1:30-3 pm Newfoundland Chinese Lion Dance Team
- 2:45-3:45 pm The Kubasonics, NL/Ukrainian band, NL
- 4:15-5:15 pm Beauxmont, Francophone/trad, NB
Location: St. John’s Farmer’s Market
9 am-4 pm at the Farmer’s Market is the ARTA VISTA Artisan Market.
- 9 am-5 pm Seal Skin Glove Making Demo by Trudy Flowers
- 9 am-5 pm Labradorite Jewelry Making Demo by Audrey Obed and Lukas Terriak
- 9 am-5 pm Seal Skin Glove Making by Heather Bursey