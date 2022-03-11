Q&A with Two MUNL Bachelor of Science Students

Collins Dictionary defines science as the study of nature and behaviour of natural things and the knowledge we obtain about them. In the short term, it is the study of everything and anything surrounding us to understand how things function around us.

It includes listening, observing, and watching. Science is broad, ranging from biology to zoology, astrophysics, and even my favourite, astronomy! As of right now, the Faculty of Science, Memorial University offers eleven fields where undergraduates can thrive, namely:

Biochemistry, Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Earth Sciences, Mathematics and Statistics, Ocean Sciences, Physics, and Physical Oceanography and Psychology. But why science? What drives people to pursue their education in those fields? To shed some light on this, I interviewed two of Memorial University’s own students: Makeala Blake and Darren Li. Both undergraduate students in the Faculty of Science were asked 15 questions each.

Makaela was the first student to be interviewed. She has candidly shared some of her personal experiences and advice with us!

Question 1: Did you have a role model to influence your choice to pursue a Bachelor of Science?

Makaela: I didn’t really have a role model that influenced my choice in choosing a Bachelor of Science. I kind of made a choice on my own.

Question 2: Why science?

Makaela: I love learning about how and why the brain works

Question 3: How did you choose your field of study?

Makaela: I started neuroscience competitions in high school. That’s how I got my fascination for psychology.

Question 4: What courses have you done yet that you find most interesting?

Makaela: I love the abnormal psychology and neuropsychopharmacology courses I’m taking this semester

Question 5: Biggest achievements and failures?

Makaela: My biggest achievement would be getting into my program and getting 3 scholarships. My biggest failure is not getting into honours this year.

Question 6: What is the hardest part of being a science student?

Makaela: The hardest part of being a science student for me is the labs. I’m not a lab person who is super strange for a science student.



Question 7: If you were free to choose, what topic would you specialize in?

Makaela: I would love to specialize in pediatric/child psychology

Question 8: What is the funniest/most memorable thing that has happened to you in your field of work?

Makaela: Locking myself in the bathroom stall in the Bruneau Centre on my first day of class my first semester and having to crawl out under the door.

Question 9: Do you think women are well represented?

Makaela: I don’t think women are well represented yet. But I think in the next few years, we will be levelling a previously male-dominated field.

Question 10: Do you feel that enough funding is being allocated to science students?

Makaela: I would love to see more funding in the way of scholarships for science students, especially women in STEM. The scholarships I received were a game-changer for me.

Question 11: Do you come from an academic family?

Makaela: My mom is a registered nurse. My grandparents don’t have any post-secondary education but always encouraged me to pursue a university degree.

Question 12: How does your family feel about your career/study choice?

Makaela: My family is primarily supportive of my study choice.

Question 13: Is it hard to manage work-study life?

Makaela: It’s been a task to budget my way through my degree and balance work and school responsibilities.

Question 14: What is your favourite way to decompress?

Favourite activities?

Makaela: I love going to the Zumba class at The Works

Question 15: One piece of advice to your younger self?

Makaela: I would tell my younger self that life gets a lot better after high school and keep hanging on.

Photo Credit: Memorial University (Via Flickr)

Next up, we have Darren Li. Darren has shared his passion for marine science with us while letting us on some tidbits related to his experiences in his field of study.

Question 1: Did you have a role model to influence your choice to pursue a Bachelor of Science?

Darren: Not really. I’m doing it because it’s my passion. I love marine science.

Question 2: Why Science?

Darren: I love marine science.

Question 3: How did you choose your field of study?

Darren: My passion for science and marine life!

Question 4: What courses have you found the most interesting?

Darren: Probably OCSC 2000 (Biological oceanography)

Question 5: Biggest achievements and failures?

Darren: Biggest achievement at MUN has probably been awarded the Book Prize. My biggest failure was finding a part-time job when I first came here. Turned out it was a good thing, though, since I got a MUCEP afterward, and I don’t think I would have been able to cope with both.

Question 6: What is the hardest part of being a science student?

Darren: Knowing that you need at least an MSc if you want a successful career (unlike other streams like commerce)

Question 7: If you were free to choose, what topic would you specialize in?

Darren: I don’t really want to specialize, and as far as possible, I’ll try to avoid it in my career. One of the best things about being an oceanographer is that the job is diverse and so you can spend your career doing lots of different things!

Question 8: What is the funniest/most memorable thing that has happened to you in your field of work?

Darren: Just before COVID-19 hit the province and the university went online in March 2020, I was awarded a SURA and was looking for a supervisor to take me for a research project. However, due to the incoming lockdown, many profs didn’t want to take new students because of uncertainties associated with it. I was desperately looking for a supervisor until the last day when I knocked at Dr. Suzanna Dufour’s office asking if she was taking on new students. She said no, but recommended I ask a few of her colleagues. I went back home a bit disappointed but still emailed the list of profs she gave me nonetheless. I subsequently received a reply from Dr. Amanda Bates, who was working on an online project! I was so thrilled; I’ll never forget these moments.

Question 9: Do you think women are well represented?

Darren: In science? Not really, but I see lots of efforts being made to change things. However, I do believe in meritocracy and am against women being chosen for an opportunity over men if the former is less suited for the task.

Question 10: Do you feel that enough funding is being allocated to science students?

Darren: Not really. I feel being a science student can be very demanding and yet science professionals are not as well remunerated as other fields (for, e.g., finance)

Question 11: Do you come from an academic family?

Darren: No, my parents are business people.

Question 12: How does your family feel about your career/study choice?

Darren: They don’t really like it because they think marine science does not open doors to many opportunities.

Question 13: Is it hard to manage work-study life?

Darren: At times, yes, and times it’s okay

Question 14: What is your favourite way to decompress?

Darren: (Recently) Tennis, hanging out with friends, going to church, reading the Bible.

Question 15: One piece of advice to your younger self?

Darren: Trust God no matter what. He will never abandon you.

