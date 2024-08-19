Waterford Valley By-Election: PC’s Student Platform

Advertisement

This past week, the Muse reached out to candidates from all parties running in the rapidly approaching Waterford Valley By-Election. Specifically, we inquired about each party’s policies on five areas particularly important to students and young people.

In the public interest, we’ve included their responses to our questionnaires in full for your consideration.

Below, we’ve attached the NL Progressive Conservative Party response from a spokesperson outlining their candidate’s platform in the by-election on Thursday, August 22nd.

Unpaid work terms

Many work terms in undergraduate programs including nursing, social work, and education are unpaid. Many students would like to see a change in the way work terms are offered. What improvements to work terms, co-ops, and internships would you support, if any?

Advertisement

“The Progressive Conservative Party of Newfoundland and Labrador recognizes that our province’s dynamic path to growth relies on our students’ and graduates’ brilliance, strength and imagination.”

“A Wakeham government will support students and graduates as they build a future in this province by providing paid work terms, co-op placements, and internships for students who complete their placement where the provincial government is the employer or where public funds are used to fund the payroll of employees (as is the case in the health care and education systems). It is fundamentally wrong that students, such as nursing students, are expected to work without getting paid.”

Cost of living

The cost of living is increasing with inflation, and many students are facing challenges in being able to support themselves. Foodbanks are struggling to support rising numbers of young people. What policies do you support to help students with the rising cost of living?

“Postsecondary Students and recent graduates should be focused on building their future and the future of this province, not on how they will pay for tuition, rent, or food.”

“The Liberals have allowed the cost of living in this province to rise more than the national average, leaving people, including students, behind. Many people in Newfoundland and Labrador are struggling to survive soaring food costs, skyrocketing housing costs, gas prices through the roof, and a Liberal government carbon tax on top of all their other taxes and fees.”

“A Wakeham government, committed to the people, will take immediate and decisive action to lower your cost of living by:

Eliminating the Sugar Tax.

Reviewing all taxes and fees charged to the people and businesses of the province with the goal of tax and fee reduction. A Wakeham government will remove all unnecessary fees.

Will fight against the Liberal Carbon Tax. The Liberal Carbon Tax hits us harder because of how far goods have to travel to get here and how much we need to rely on fuel to get around this large province. At every opportunity, a Wakeham government will stand up to Ottawa and work with political allies to have the Carbon Tax completely removed.

Address the food affordability issue head-on by targeting grocers and driving local food production with a bold agricultural strategy.”

Housing

Many students are concerned about the lack of affordable housing in St. John’s, especially with the Fall semester approaching some fear a housing crunch as new students arrive. What measures do you support to assist with the issue of affordable housing?

“Too many people in Newfoundland and Labrador need help finding a suitable home within their budget. This is a cost-of-living issue. It impacts our population’s ability to grow and our local businesses’ ability to thrive. Without an adequate housing supply, people are left with limited options; homelessness will continue to increase. Many young people are living with their parents or multiple roommates while dreaming of a home of their own. Students have been asked to postpone their education because of the lack of places to live, and MUN staff have been encouraged to take in boarders.”

“We believe everyone needs a home – not just a roof over their head but a home.”

“A Wakeham government will keep on top of changing needs, including population growth and newcomer arrivals, and plan immediately to ensure the housing supply is adequate. We will work with stakeholders, including student representatives, to monitor population and housing trends and take action early to prevent the housing crisis from occurring years into the future.”

“We will introduce new legislation to govern rental accommodations in this province. This legislation must address the needs of both responsible renters and diligent landlords. It must encourage landlords to keep rates stable and predictable while keeping their property safe and available to renters.”

“We will encourage homeowners to invest in creating affordable rental units in their own homes through targeted incentives.”

“We will reduce the red tape surrounding new home builds and redevelopment. The path of home construction and renovation is complex. We all must work together to make it easier for people to build new, safe, and affordable homes. We will encourage new builds to include affordable rental units.”

“We will work with the NL Association of Realtors to promote home ownership among individuals who are currently renting but can qualify for a mortgage. We will implement a homeownership tax credit for those who have previously rented, making more rental units available to students.”

Tuition rates

Many students are concerned about the impact of lifting the tuition freeze and its contribution to increased expenses in a cost-of-living crisis. What is your stance on the current cost of education at MUN, would you prefer to see it changed, and if so, how?

“Tuition at Memorial University and CNA has skyrocketed under the Liberal watch. Students shouldn’t have to worry about how to pay their tuition fees or be forced to go without purchasing textbooks.”

“We believe that a well-rounded education system will result in a well-rounded population with graduates fully prepared to help expand the province’s economy, rejuvenate rural Newfoundland and Labrador, and bring new industries into our province. We also realize that tuition rates need to be competitive among other Canadian universities so that students across the Country choose Memorial as their place of study and hopefully choose our province as their home post-graduation.”

“The Leader of the Progressive Conversative Party, Tony Wakeham, is committed to making post-secondary education affordable. Upon being elected as Premier, he will immediately launch a review of the tuition and other related fees at Memorial University with the goal of making education more affordable. This will also include reviewing the provincial student loans and grant programs. Students, recent graduates, and prospective students will be engaged in this process.”

“This review will also include holding the University to account for the funding it receives, so it does not continue to finance administrative bloat instead of investing in students and infrastructure. The funding that Memorial University receives must be first used for student education.”

“Mr. Wakeham has also spoken publicly about the need to give money back to graduates who continue to live in this province after-graduation.”

International students currently pay significantly more than domestic and provincial students; MUN estimates that many undergraduate students pay between $20,000 and $25,000 per year in fees and tuition to the university. Do you support the current rates, or would you prefer to see them changed and if so, to what level?

“Tuition at Memorial University and CNA has skyrocketed under the Liberal watch. Students shouldn’t have to worry about how to pay their tuition fees or be forced to go without purchasing textbooks.”

“Many international students who choose Memorial University as their post-secondary education choose to continue to live and work in Newfoundland and Labrador for many years after graduation. Memorial University’s international students are important to our province’s population growth, immigration, and creating a strong economy.”

“As noted in the previous question. the Leader of the Progressive Conversative Party, Tony Wakeham, is committed to making post-secondary education affordable. Upon being elected as Premier, he will immediately launch a review of the tuition and other related fees at Memorial University with the goal of making education more affordable.”

“This review will also consider the experience of international students and ensure that international tuition at Memorial is affordable so that students from all over the world choose to study, live, and hopefully stay in our province.”