Waterford Valley By-election: Liberal Student Platform

This past week, the Muse reached out to candidates from all parties running in the rapidly approaching Waterford Valley By-Election. Specifically, we inquired about each party’s policies on five areas particularly important to students and young people.

In the public interest, we’ve included their responses in full for your own consideration.

Below, we’ve attached the NL Liberal Party response from their Waterford Valley candidate, Jamie Korab, regarding their platform in the by-election on Thursday, August 22nd.

Unpaid work terms

Many work terms in undergraduate programs including social work, nursing, and education are unpaid. Many students would like to this change. What improvements to work terms, coops, and internships would you support, if any?

“Work terms are an essential part of the educational experience at Memorial University and I recognize that students would like to see improvements in how they are currently offered. I would work with all stakeholders on this to determine the best path forward to support students in some of our most in-demand career paths such as Nursing, Education, and Social Work. Those discussions would include students, Memorial University faculty, staff, and leadership, various government departments involved, and the companies and organizations offering students these valuable learning opportunities.”

Cost of living

The cost of living is increasing with inflation, and many students are facing challenges in being able to support themselves. Foodbanks are struggling to support rising numbers of young people. What policies do you support to help students with the rising cost of living?

“The Furey Government has continued to put money directly back into the pockets of students, including offsetting the student campus renewal fee charged by Memorial University. This investment saves full-time students approximately $500 per year, and came from discussions with MUNSU.”

“Additionally, the Furey Government has provided more than $500 million to support Newfoundlanders and Labradorians with the high cost of living. This includes a range of measures like maintaining the 50% reduction in the provincial gas tax saving you 8.05 cents per litre at the pumps, and a 15% increase in the low income supplement. Additionally, the Furey Government has implemented the Poverty Reduction Plan, supports parents and families with more than 10,000 child care spaces at $10-a-day, and makes investments to help improve access to healthy, local food.”

Housing

Many students are concerned about the lack of affordable housing in St. John’s, especially with the Fall semester approaching some fear a housing crunch as new students arrive. What measures do you support to assist with the issue of affordable housing?

“The Furey Government has made significant efforts to improve access to affordable, provincial government housing and market housing that is more affordable. The Five-Point Plan announced last fall included incentives such as the Secondary and Basement Suite Incentive, to stimulate private sector development and stabilize housing prices. Additionally, 91 housing projects across the province were announced in November and are supported by the Affordable Rental Housing Program with more than $80 million, and will result in about 900 affordable rental homes.”

Tuition rates

Many students are concerned about the impact of lifting the tuition freeze and its contribution to increased expenses in a cost-of-living crisis. What is your stance on the current cost of education at MUN, would you prefer to see it changed, and if so, how?

“The Furey Government maintains its commitment to ensure that Newfoundland and Labrador continues to offer one of the most affordable post-secondary education systems in Canada. In response to Memorial University’s lifting of the tuition freeze, the Furey Government introduced the Tuition Relief Grant Program to support low and middle-income students. This needs-based grant provides up to a maximum of $3,450 per academic year ($345 per course). This is in addition to the existing student financial assistance programs and is one of the most generous student financial assistance programs in Canada. It was supported with $23 million allocated in Budget 2024. The Furey Government has also made investments to increase the number of seats in programs that will help train Newfoundlanders and Labradors to fill in-demand jobs, such as in nursing and medicine.”

“In addition, in Budget 2024, the Provincial Government invested:

● $298 million to Memorial University for its core operating grant, as well as more than

● $70 million for the Faculty of Medicine, and the continuation of three satellite sites for the Faculty of Nursing.

● More than $170 million for workers to acquire the training and skills to secure good jobs so employers can meet their changing demands for skilled labour.

● $71 million to College of the North Atlantic for its core operating grant.

● Up to $6.5 million to Memorial University to offset students’ campus renewal fee and support accessible and affordable post- secondary education.”

Differential fees

International students currently pay significantly more than domestic and provincial students; MUN estimates that many undergraduate students pay between $20,000 and $25,000 per year in fees and tuition to the university. Do you support the current rates, or would you prefer to see them changed and if so, to what level?

“The Furey Government welcomes international students and recognizes the value they bring to our province. According to Statistics Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador’s international undergraduate and graduate tuition fees are currently the lowest in the country. The Furey Government recognizes the importance of International Students within our province and will continue to support them through investments which directly benefit all students, such as the offset of the students’ campus renewal fee.”

Editors Note: Statistics Canada places NL as the least costly province for international students at an average cost of $17,477. This figure includes students who still pay the international rate before the tuition hike. The tuition rate for new international students is $21,630.



