Walrus spotted at Middle Cove Beach

Today, Middle Cove Beach had a special guest (May 5th, 2022).
In the afternoon, a walrus was spotted napping on the rocks.
A wildlife officer on sight said, “this is typical of walruses; it just so happened this one decided to pick one of the most popular beaches in the city.”
As word got out on social media, large crowds gathered to observe the walrus and capture the moment.
Although harmlessly sleeping, Edgewise Environmental issued a PSA via Twitter reminding Newfoundlanders to keep their distance for the safety of themselves and the animal.
Wildlife officers are on sight, issuing reminders to stay back.
There has been no word on whether or not the walrus is still there.