Walrus spotted at Middle Cove Beach

Today, Middle Cove Beach had a special guest (May 5th, 2022).

In the afternoon, a walrus was spotted napping on the rocks.

Photo Credit: Andrea Peddle (@AndreainTorbay via Twitter)

A wildlife officer on sight said, “this is typical of walruses; it just so happened this one decided to pick one of the most popular beaches in the city.”

As word got out on social media, large crowds gathered to observe the walrus and capture the moment.

Photo Credit: Jenna Reid

Although harmlessly sleeping, Edgewise Environmental issued a PSA via Twitter reminding Newfoundlanders to keep their distance for the safety of themselves and the animal.

A Local PSA



There is a walrus on Middle Cove Beach that has attracted quite a crowd. While we always promote curiosity and education please give LOTS and LOTS of space. A selfie is never worth the potential harm to yourself or stress to the animal.#marinemammals #walrus #nl pic.twitter.com/uodZd13wl9 — EDGEWISE Environmental (@edgewiseNL) May 7, 2022

Wildlife officers are on sight, issuing reminders to stay back.

There has been no word on whether or not the walrus is still there.