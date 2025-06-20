Wakeham says funding for Canada Games uniforms is inadequate

Provincial government says some provincial sports organizations have chosen to buy "beyond what is required"

In a recent press release, Leader of the Official Opposition Tony Wakeham said that athletes fundraising to pay for their Canada Games jerseys is a “provincial embarrassment.”

Wakeham said he is “aware of a team who will require $23,000 to pay for their own jerseys, but was only given $3,000.” Wakeham said that this is “completely unfair given the significance of this national sporting event to this province.”

In the press release, Wakeham, who has also coached Men’s Basketball for the province at previous Canada Games, claimed that many athletes and their families are planning car washes and cold plate fundraisers to help pay for their uniforms.

Wakeham also criticized the provincial Liberal government, saying that their priorities with the Canada Games are “hollow photo ops and press tours.”

He was also critical of the government sponsoring Barrow A.F.C. which is a soccer team in the United Kingdom. and called on Premier John Hogan to outfit the athletes from Newfoundland and Labrador, so the athletes can “focus on their training, “instead of sponsoring Barrow A.F.C.

Overall, Wakeham believes that athletes having to fundraise for their own uniforms is “simply wrong, and government should be embarassed to let it happen.”

Provincial government says that uniforms are provided

In a statement provided by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation, a spokesperson says that the “Provincial Government provides funding through the Provincial Sport Organizations to support the purchase of team uniforms for Canada Games athletes and participants.”

The statement also says that “the only uniform requirement from the Canada Games Council is that athletes wear Team NL colours, as outlined in the technical packages. Most sports require two uniforms per athlete, and that amount differs by sport.”

The statement continues, following up on the topic of uniforms saying “it’s important to note that some Provincial Sport Organizations have chosen to purchase additional branded apparel beyond what is required for the Games. These extra items are optional and not mandated by the Canada Games Council.“

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation also said that it has also provided Canada Games athletes and participants, through their partner Sport NL, with Team NL apparel kit at no cost. According to the statement, it says it has provided the following items:

Rain Jacket

Hooded Sweatshirt

¼ Zip Long Sleeve shirt

Athletic Shorts

Team NL T-Shirts x2

Vintage ’77 Canada Games logo t-shirt

Backpack

Water bottle

Athletic socks

Hat

Lastly, the statement discussed how much money the Provincial Government has invested into the Canada Games, saying that during the Year of Sport the government doubled their investment in Canada Games uniforms.

Overall, this statement says the Provincial Government has invested over 50 million dollars to support the Canada Games.

The Muse also reached out to the provincial NDP for comment.