Update: The Period Priority Project

November 6th, 2022, marked the six-month anniversary of the Period Priority Project.

“As of today, 13 026 menstrual products have been distributed,”

The Period Priority Project has made incredible strides since the Muse spoke with its founder, Leisha Toory, back in July. Over the last few months, they have distributed far more menstrual products, extending their reach outside Newfoundland. The Period Priority Project has made menstrual products more accessible in Nova Scotia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Prince Edward Island and the Yukon.

There has also been significant growth in terms of support. Many people have reached out and donated through both Instagram and Twitter. This includes monetary donations of up to $1000 by individuals not known personally by the project or its founder.

Free menstrual product stations on campus,

Menstrual pads and tampons are available in the gender-inclusive washroom on the third floor of the Queen Elizabeth II library (L3020). Toory chose this on-campus washroom because it is open to all who experience menstruation.

Other menstrual product stations can be found in the Arts and Administration lobby (AA2018A and AA2018B) and on the 4th floor of the Core Science Facility (CSF 4200C).

Workshops at PWC

A free workshop is now being held at Prince of Whales Collegiate (PWC) for anyone interested in making reusable cloth pads. No prior sewing experience is required, and all materials are supplied. The workshops take place every Monday and are open to all high school and university students.

Accessibility to reusable pads

With access to clean water, reusable pads are both an accessible and sustainable choice, which can quite easily be taken for granted. When looking to supply reusable menstrual cups to communities in the Yukon, Toory ran into an unanticipated barrier.

The Yukon continues to struggle with a lack of clean water supply. This has inhibited Toory from sending reusable menstrual cups as they cannot be cleaned without access to clean water.

“There is still so much that has to be done in many different aspects,” said Toory.

What’s to come…

The Period Priority Project aims to make menstrual products as accessible as possible; this includes having access to free menstrual products in women’s shelters and, hopefully, one day, taking the concept of a food bank and creating the equivalent for period products—a ‘period supply bank’ if you will.

Toory’s goal is to open a building within our community that can supply free menstrual products, as no one should have to choose between food, shelter, and menstrual products.

Numerous people have also shown interest in reusable pads and period underwear. Sustainability is essential to the Period Priority Project; however, so is affordability. With further funding, Toory plans to make sustainable, environmentally friendly products far more accessible.

This project has already developed immensely over the last few months. Toory has impacted many lives through her advocacy and promotion of menstrual equity. Her project continues to contribute to a crucial conversation surrounding menstruation, emphasizing the importance of talking openly and tearing down the stigma surrounding this topic.

