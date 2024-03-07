Update: LUMUN gives strike deadline to Memorial

Advertisement

The Lecturer’s Union of Memorial University (LUMUN) released a statement this morning announcing that they have set a strike deadline for this Sunday, March 10th, at 11:59 pm.

After holding a well-attended rally, with an immense showing of support, LUMUN members came together for a meeting where they were consulted on the most recent offer from the University.

“LUMUN has clearly expressed to the Employer our willingness to continue bargaining if the Employer comes back to the table with a respectful wage offer,” says Alison Coffin of LUMUN. “We care about the education students receive, and fundamentally that’s what this is about. Will the university put money towards student education? Or is the top administration concerned primarily with their own wages and throwing expensive parties.”

In the release, LUMUN states “They don’t want a strike and don’t want to disrupt students’ learning, they just want the proper funding of student education and that Memorial has the power well within its means to avert a strike.”

For more information on strike facts and important details visit LUMUN’s website: https://lumun.ca/news/