Unlocking safety: MUN’s free SafeWalk and SafeDrive

The clock strikes midnight, and you find yourself on campus, needing to get to your destination safely. It’s dark, and you’re unsure about walking alone. But wait, there’s a shining beacon of hope at Memorial University – MUNSU’s SafeWalk and SafeDrive programs. These student-run initiatives are here to make your evenings safer and more convenient.

SafeDrive – Your Late-Night Ride Home

SafeDrive is the free ride service that every student dreams of. It’s available during the Fall and Winter semesters. Here’s what you need to know:

Operating Hours: SafeDrive operates from 7 p.m. to midnight, Sunday to Thursday, with extended hours during exam periods. Need a ride home after that late-night exam? SafeDrive has you covered.

Where to Catch It: The adventure starts from the base of the clock tower, just outside the Queen Elizabeth II Library. And guess what? The van departs every hour on the hour.

Stay in the Loop: To access this service, all you need to do is follow MUNSU SafeDrive on Facebook or send an email to safedrive@munsu.ca. They’ll keep you informed and ready for your next ride.

SafeWalk – Walking Together

CEP stressed that “SafeWalk is all about fostering a sense of community and ensuring that no one feels vulnerable when walking after dark,” making it clear that SafeWalk’s mission goes beyond the act of walking – it’s about companionship, support, and unity.

Students and staff in need of assistance can simply call (709) 864-6464 or download the MUNSafe app to have a SafeWalk volunteer meet them and walk them to their on-campus destination.

I had the privilege of speaking with a member of MUNSU management, one of the coordinators for SafeDrive, to uncover more about this free ride service.

MUNSU management emphasized the importance of creating a safe and supportive environment for students. SafeDrive is a student-run initiative that offers accompaniment to students, faculty, staff, and guests of the university a free and safe ride home.

MUNSU management shared that the impact of SafeDrive has been substantial. It safely drives around 20 students home almost every day. “Your safety is our top priority,” she assured.

Now available

As of October 1st, 2023, SafeDrive is now active, offering safe and convenient rides home after an evening of adventures.

Campus pick-up schedule

Monday to Thursday: 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., hourly rides to get you home safely.

Friday and Saturday (Closed): Your trusty SafeDrive takes a well-deserved break.

Sunday: 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., because Sunday nights need some love too.

Please note that SafeDrive takes a rest during the Spring semester, so plan your rides accordingly.

How to reach MUNSU

For any general inquiries about MUNSU or its various student services, you can contact finance@munsu.ca. They’re here to help.

Location:

MUN Students’ Union 1 Arctic Ave UC – 2000 St. John’s NL A1C 5S7 Info Desk: (709) 864-7633 Info Desk Hours: – Mon-Fri: 9:00 am – 4:00 pm – Sat: Closed – Sun: Closed

And there you have it – your campus guardians after dark. So, the next time you find yourself on campus after hours, remember that MUNSU’s SafeWalk and SafeDrive are here to make sure you get home safely. It’s a brighter, safer world with a little help from your friends at MUNSU.