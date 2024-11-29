Twelve myths about cycling debunked

I know what you are thinking: cycling is not really my thing. Cycling can be everyone’s thing! Whether as a hobby, commuting or simply an excuse to be outdoors.

Many people do not cycle because they have heard some reasons not to. But are they all true?

You need lots of fancy gear

Not at all. You just need a bike and a helmet. If you’re really into cycling, there will always be other nice gear that you might like to get later, but to start out, they aren’t necessary (and some of the high end equipment might not even give you an advantage as a beginner.

Bikes and gear are expensive

It is 2024 and inflation rates are rising but the cost of your bike gear doesn’t have to. There are loads of options to keep things on a budget, from second hand bikes online, to free or more affordable community bike repair shops. And with fewer components on a bike that wear down and break, you could really be saving some money. With savings in your pocket and a good bike, you would be smiling on your ride to the bank a lot more often.

On the topic of gear, as mentioned above, you do need a helmet. But, you might ask, are expensive helmets safer? No. All helmets are made to the same safety standard. Expensive helmets are usually just more comfortable or have other additional features like ventilation, light weight, visors, built-in lights, etc.

Only expensive bikes are worth riding

Expensive bikes will have various nice features. Generally, a high end (expensive) bike will go longer before the components wear down. They are often lighter. They might also have a larger range of gears that make hills easier. But… any bike in good working order will get you around town.

Cyclist at the Core Science building, MUN. (Photo by Otis Crandell)

Biking takes longer

It depends. In rush hour, a bike can often go short distances faster than a car. In St. John’s, anywhere within a 40 minute bus ride will probably be faster to get to by bike. Biking requires planning to know which roads will get you to your destination the fastest, and avoid hills as much as possible. Google Maps is a great way to plan out your trip.

It’s also good to plan the travel time into your schedule to take into account the extra time that it might take. Although it might take extra time, you can also count that towards your daily workout, so 30 minutes on the road is a combination of travel time and workout time.

Biking in the city is dangerous

It can be. That said, most cyclists go a long time without any sort of dangerous incident. The key is to be aware and ride responsibly – be predictable, wear bright clothing, look around you, anticipate what motor vehicle drivers are going to do, follow traffic rules, and claim your lane. It’s also good to avoid roads with heavy traffic and instead take a slightly longer route but with fewer cars.

I’m out of shape

If you are new to riding or haven’t ridden in a long time, then it may seem strenuous at the beginning. But if you ride for even half an hour every day (for example, to and from school) then you’ll notice that your legs will adapt within a few months. Biking will help you to get back into shape.

Cyclist at the University Centre, MUN. (Photo by Otis Crandell)

I’ll arrive at class sweaty

This might be true. In that case, you can always take it easy and take into consideration more time to get to your destinations. If you’re going to the university, you can take a shower at the Field House.

My clothes will get wet/dirty/wrinkled

If this is the case, you can always bring a change of clothes with you. Or have a change waiting in your locker. If you shower at the gym, you can also change into your new outfit at the same time.

On the topic of rain, what can you do when it’s raining? You have a couple of options. You could wear rain pants and a water resistant jacket. If you don’t mind being wet for a while, you could just change when you get to school. Or you could simply not ride that day.

Bike seats are uncomfortable

There are all sorts of seats. If you don’t like the one that came with your bike, you can pop into any cycling store and pick up a new one that suits you. They are interchangeable.

I live too far from the university

You can always ride part way and then take the bus. The city buses have bike racks on the front of them (from spring to early fall). Or ride to school and take the bus home. After a while you may find that you can do more and more of the trip by bike.

You can’t carry much on a bike

You would probably be surprised at how much you can fit into the panniers and/or baskets, and a backpack. A lot of cyclists carry the week’s groceries in a single trip. You can get quite large baskets or travel boxes for the back of your bike, or even a trailer for taking the little ones to school or the pool.

Commuting with the kids. (Photo by Ryanjlane. Wired)

Is there a best way to carry groceries? What about my school books and laptop? There is no “best” way in general. It depends on you. There are various ways to carry things. Some people prefer a backpack, others prefer panniers, others like a large carrier box on the back (like a small trunk) that they can put their stuff in and take it out when they get to their destination. If you’re going on a long trip, you might want a trailer. If you want to carry a sofa, you might need a box bike. If you’re transporting your kids, consider a trailer (or a box bike).

Carrying two sofas on a bike. (Photo by Mark Treasure @AsEasyAsRiding)

Bike maintenance requires specialized knowledge

In a way, yes, it does. But, most skills that you’ll need to maintain on your own bike are easy to learn. You can probably find a community bike garage (either in the city or on campus) where someone will show you how to maintain (or even fix) your bike. After you’ve changed a few tubes or bearings, or trued the spokes on a few wheels, you’ll get the hang of it. And if you don’t, there’s no shame in taking the bike to a professional to do a yearly tune-up.

If you’re interested in learning more about bike maintenance and repair, ask around to find a local bike club. Some might offer classes. Or visit a community bike garage where someone will probably show you how to fix things on your bike.

Friends out for a ride. (Photo by Otis Crandell)

All-in-all, there are lots of good reasons to take up cycling:

exercise

being more “green”

saving on car costs and maintenance (gas, parking, repairs, insurance)

more freedom and mobility than city buses

enjoying an outdoor activity

reduce stress

appreciate your surrounding while travelling

If you’d like to get started in cycling, contact the MUN Bike Hub (MUNBikeHub@gmail.com). The MBH is a student-run group whose objective is to promote cycling. The group organises easy, leisurely bike excursions and long distance excursions (also for leisure), as well as other bike related workshops and events on campus. The group is also advocating for a bike centre on campus where students can fix their own bikes and get guidance from experienced mechanics as well as a place to borrow bikes.