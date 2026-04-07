‘To Toslow we’ll go’: Cafe Review

Toslow’s exterior exudes comfort before you even step into the bubbly teal and pink building.

Upstairs and downstairs live pastel pink and blue walls, cat sculptures & paintings, plants, board games, and couches that resemble your grandparents’ cozy living room. This little cafe is the dream.

I ordered their breakfast sandwich, which consisted of egg, rich cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo, messily resting between their house-made potato bun. Personally, I avoid red meat, so I opted for the breakfast sandwich with veggie sausage instead of regular sausage.

This sandwich was bursting with flavour. The sharp cheddar cheese was poignant in the best way possible. The fried egg, cooked to perfection, was paired wonderfully with the veggie sausage. The sandwich, despite my valiant efforts, fell apart, but I had no problem picking up the remains in an attempt to put it back together.

As you can see, the breakfast sandwich I ordered was more than generous with the toppings – so much that it was overflowing before I got a chance to tackle it.

It did take me a solid half hour to finish my food, and an abundance of napkins, but if I’m being honest, I went back in the same week and ordered it again.

If you’ve read my previous restaurant review articles, you know what I ordered for my drink. A sweet, delicate iced vanilla latte. This one in particular was so good that I had ordered a second.

Their lattes are fresh and made with just enough vanilla that does not overpower the espresso taste. I’m thinking I need to start reviewing all of the iced vanilla lattes around town, they are my heart and soul.

Sitting in the sun, sipping a latte in a cozy corner (Rebecca Jennings / The Muse)

They offer breakfast and lunch items that can cater to vegetarian/vegan and celiac folk. There is also an exquisite selection of baked goods! Choosing a cafe or restaurant that has accommodating choices for dietary options is important to me, since finding these options is not easy.

As of right now, Toslow is only operating in the daytime. They are open in the evenings for special events and for the entirety of March to participate in the downtown burger battle. The environment undoubtedly transforms into the coziest, most comfortable bar in the evening.

I strongly recommend Toslow as your new location for studying or a midday coffee break. The breakfast sandwiches are a must-have, the lattes are spectacular, and the space is nothing but hospitable.

Author Rebecca Jennings Rebecca Jennings is a student writer studying Communication and Media Studies and French. Her work flutters between the nostalgic and the natural, drawing inspiration from pixelated worlds like Kirby, the quiet symbolism of butterflies, and the tactile joy of both traditional and digital scrapbooking. Through poetry, essays, and visual storytelling, she explore softness, transformation, and the small details that speak the loudest.