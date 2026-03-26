Three executive candidates uncontested in MUNSU elections

Voting for MUNSU elections will take place March 31 and April 1

By
Ian Mills
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Sanaa Mrad, Blake Colbran, and Rana Abuidris will need to receive majority approval to be elected to the executive. (MUNSU)

The Muse has received the nominations for the upcoming MUNSU general election.

Three of the five executive positions: Director of Campaigns, Director of Student Life, and Director of Advocacy, only have a single person running. Executives running without competition will still have to win a majority approval in order to win their positions in a confidence vote.

The election will take place March 31 and April 1. Voting will take place both online.

Here is the full list of nominees for the five executive positions:

Director of Finance and Services

  • Isfak Ahmed Nehal
  • Nathan Gillingham
  • Ziad Ahmed

Director of External Affairs, Communications and Research

  • Stephen Ehigie
  • Taqi Yeasir

Director of Campaigns

  • Rana Abuidris

Director of Student Life

  • Blake Colbran

Director of Advocacy

  • Sanaa Mrad

Three of the five executive directors from last year are running once more. Abuidris and Colbran, both with no competition, are running for the same positions, while Gillingham is pivoting from External Affairs to Finance and Services.

Author

  • Ian Mills

    Ian is an undergraduate student currently studying Communications and English, who is passionate about journalism. His interests include football, video games, and history.
Ian Mills
Ian Mills
Ian is an undergraduate student currently studying Communications and English, who is passionate about journalism. His interests include football, video games, and history.