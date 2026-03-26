Three executive candidates uncontested in MUNSU elections

The Muse has received the nominations for the upcoming MUNSU general election.
Three of the five executive positions: Director of Campaigns, Director of Student Life, and Director of Advocacy, only have a single person running. Executives running without competition will still have to win a majority approval in order to win their positions in a confidence vote.
The election will take place March 31 and April 1. Voting will take place both online.
Here is the full list of nominees for the five executive positions:
Director of Finance and Services
- Isfak Ahmed Nehal
- Nathan Gillingham
- Ziad Ahmed
Director of External Affairs, Communications and Research
- Stephen Ehigie
- Taqi Yeasir
Director of Campaigns
- Rana Abuidris
Director of Student Life
- Blake Colbran
Director of Advocacy
- Sanaa Mrad
Three of the five executive directors from last year are running once more. Abuidris and Colbran, both with no competition, are running for the same positions, while Gillingham is pivoting from External Affairs to Finance and Services.