Three executive candidates uncontested in MUNSU elections

Voting for MUNSU elections will take place March 31 and April 1

The Muse has received the nominations for the upcoming MUNSU general election.

Three of the five executive positions: Director of Campaigns, Director of Student Life, and Director of Advocacy, only have a single person running. Executives running without competition will still have to win a majority approval in order to win their positions in a confidence vote.

The election will take place March 31 and April 1. Voting will take place both online.

Here is the full list of nominees for the five executive positions:

Director of Finance and Services

Isfak Ahmed Nehal

Nathan Gillingham

Ziad Ahmed

Director of External Affairs, Communications and Research

Stephen Ehigie

Taqi Yeasir

Director of Campaigns

Rana Abuidris

Director of Student Life

Blake Colbran

Director of Advocacy

Sanaa Mrad

Three of the five executive directors from last year are running once more. Abuidris and Colbran, both with no competition, are running for the same positions, while Gillingham is pivoting from External Affairs to Finance and Services.

Author Ian Mills Ian is an undergraduate student currently studying Communications and English, who is passionate about journalism. His interests include football, video games, and history.