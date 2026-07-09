‘This Party is a Protest’: St. John’s Pride Festival schedule breakdown

This week, the St. John’s Pride festival kicks off its 34th annual celebration, running from July 8th-19th. With a large variety of events and a theme like ‘This Party is a Protest’, this festival is going to be a big one!

Wednesday, July 8

12-1 pm: Flag Raising. St. John’s City Hall, 10 New Gower St. Free, all ages event.

6-9 pm: Beers for Queers

$1 per pint will go to support the Overdose Awareness and Response St. John’s organization.

Quidi Vidi Brewery, 35 Barrows Rd. Free, 19+ event.

7-9 pm: Queer Trivia

Rainbow HQ, 30 Harvey Rd. Pay What You Can (PWYC) event, Mature Content warning, Sober Event.

Thursday, July 9

10 am-12 pm: Birding Without Barriers: A birdwatching event

Royal St. John’s Regatta Boathouse, 10 Clancey Dr. Free, all ages event.

6:30-8:30 pm: Rejoice and Rise up

Several members of the queer community will share their joys and sorrows of participating in faith and spiritual communities. There will also be music, refreshments and community building.

The Lantern, 35 Barnes Rd. Free, all ages event.

7 pm- 9:30 pm: Feature Film: Antidiva: The Carole Pope Confessions

LSPU Hall, 3 Victoria St. Free, mature content event.

7-11 pm: Quadrangle NL Drag Bingo

The Bella Vista, 26 Torbay Rd. Ticket needed, 19+ event.

Friday, July 10

8 pm- 1 am: Pride After Dark

JAG Soundhouse, 115 George St. West. Sold out. 19+ event.

Saturday, July 11

9 am-8 pm: Softball Tournament

Registration required, spots are limited.

Bannerman Park Ball Field, all ages event.

10 am-4 pm: Ballroom Boot Camp

Event for BIPOC members of the Queer Community. Registration required.

The Breezeway, 1 Arctic Ave. Free, all ages event.

10:30 am-12 pm: Pride Week Book Club

Registration required, limited space. Participants will discuss Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid.

A.C. Hunter Public Library, 125 Allandale Rd. Free, Mature Content event.

11:30 am-1 pm: Protest Song Workshop

Rainbow HQ, 30 Harvey Rd. Free, all ages event.

12-2 pm: Fat Babes Swim

Tickets sold out.

Bannerman Park Pool

12-4 pm: MUNSU Gender Affirming Haircuts

Bannerman Park, PWYC, all ages event.

12-4 pm: Community Sign-making Workshop

Bannerman Park. Free, all ages event.

1-4 pm: Family Pride

Registration required. Activities include arts and crafts, drag story time, a children’s dance class, bouncy castle, and free snacks.

Kenmount Terrace Community Centre, 85 Messenger Dr. Free, all ages event.

8 pm-12 am: Legends, Statements, and Stars: A Celebration of Ballroom Culture

Ticket required. Watch a showcase of talent and celebration of BIPOC Queer folks in the Ballroom dancing community.

The Breezeway, 1 Arctic Ave. $20 donation/PWYC, 19+ event.

Sunday, July 12

8-10 am: Queer Birding Outing: A birdwatching event

Bowring Park (meet at the Peter Pan Statue). Free, all ages event.

10 am-3 pm: Queer Market

St. John’s Farmers Market, 245 Freshwater Rd. Free, all ages event.

12-2 pm: Pride on the Harbour

A fun, family-friendly celebration of pride with Drag performances and a free BBQ.

Harbourside Park, 85 Water St. Free, all ages event.

4-6 pm: Drag on Water

The Rainbow Wall, 246 Water St. Free, all ages event.

8-10 pm: Dry Humour

Registration required; performances are intended for an adult audience.

Rainbow HQ, 30 Harvey Rd. Free, all ages event.

Monday, July 13

6-8 pm: Chosen Family Dinner

Registration required and seats are limited.

St. John’s Farmers Market, 245 Freshwater Rd. Free, all ages event.

5:30-8:30 pm: Pride Talks Panel: Putting Sex Back in Pride

Theatre Hill Bar, 390 Duckworth St., free, Mature Content event.

Tuesday, July 14

6-8 pm: Heated Rivalry Trivia Night

Registration needed, teams of up to 6 (only register once per team).

A.C. Hunter Public Library, 125 Allandale Rd. Free, Mature Content event.

7-8 pm: 2SLGBTQIA+ IM/Migrant and Refugee Meet-up

YMCA St. John’s, 291 Water St., Suite 301. Free, all ages event.

8-10 pm: Annual Beach Fire + Songwriters Circle

Due to wildfire concerns over the past few years, the annual beach fire has pivoted to contained propane fires in Harbourside Park. Bringing a blanket is recommended. The weather backup location is Rainbow HQ (30 Harvey Rd.).

Harbourside Park, 85 Water St. Free, all ages event.

Wednesday, July 15

5-7 pm: Sound Symposium: Octationic Decadence Ensemble

Anglican Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, 16 Church Hill. Free, all ages event.

6:30-8:30 pm: Film Screening: Love in the Time of Fentanyl

Registration and seat selection available.

The Majestic Theatre, 390 Duckworth St. PWYC, Mature Content event.

7-9 pm: Spectrum Queer Choir in Concert

First Light Centre for Performance and Creativity, 42 Bannerman St. Free, all ages event.

7-9 pm: Pride Parade Poster Print-making

The Rooms, 9 Bonaventure Ave. Free, all ages event.

7:30-9:30 pm: Queer-eeoke

Theatre Hill Bar, 390 Duckworth St. Free, all ages event.

Thursday, July 16

5:30-7:30 pm: Dyke March

Harbourside Park, 85 Water St. Free, all ages event.

6:30-8:30 pm: Pride Talks Panel: What’s O.A.R.S. is Yours: Harm reduction, collective liberation and community

Rainbow HQ, 30 Harvey Rd. Free, Mature Content event.

8:30-11 pm: Glitter Tits and Rainbow Bits

Registration and tickets available at: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/glitter-tits-and-rainbow-bits

The Breezeway, 1 Arctic Ave. Ticket needed, 19+ event.

Friday, July 17

9 pm-1 am: Free Up Yuhself: A Caribbean Queer Fete

Registration and tickets available at: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/free-up-yuhself

Wooden Walls Distillery, 140 Harbour Dr. Ticket needed, 19+ event.

Saturday, July 18

10 am-12 pm: Pride Fun Run

Registration available at: https://raceroster.com/events/2026/113927/pride-fun-run-2026

Quidi Vidi Lake. Ticket needed, all ages event.

10 am- 2 pm: Paws 4 Pride Fundraiser

Kenmount Rd. Animal Hospital, 173 Kenmount Rd. Paid Entry, all ages event.

11 am- 6 pm: Self-care Symposium

A closed safe space with 3 sessions for members of the Trans and Non-Binary Community. Sessions included are: 11 am-1 pm: Trans-Masc, 1:30-3:30 pm: Gender Non-Conforming, and 4-6 pm: Trans-Fem.

Want to be a mentor for this event? They’re looking for passionate people who want to share their knowledge about self-care- hair care, facial hair grooming, skincare, makeup and more. The mentor form can be found here.

Rainbow HQ, 30 Harvey Rd. Free, all ages event.

12-3 pm: 2 Spirit BBQ

Welcoming 2S + Queer Indigenous folks, and their families and allies.

First Light, 70 Brookfield Rd. Free, all ages event.

6-9 pm: Drag on George

George Street Main Stage. Free, all ages event.

6-9 pm: 709 Roller Derby Bout

Tickets available.

Goulds Lions Arena, 507 Main Rd. Paid entry, all ages event.

9 pm-12:30 am: 709 Roller Derby After Party

Wooden Walls Distillery, 140 Harbour Dr. Free, 19+ event.

10 pm-3 am: Sensual Saturday with Selenium

The S.P.A.C.E., 72 Harbour Dr. Paid entry, 19+ event.

Sunday, July 19

12-2 pm: Pride Parade

The parade will start from St. John’s City Hall, 10 New Gower Street, and proceed along Duckworth Street, turning onto Ordnance Street and proceeding onto Military Road, ending at Bannerman Park.

Free, all ages event.

1-4 pm: Pride in the Park

Bannerman Park. Free, all ages event.

3-6 pm: Beers for Queers Tea Dance

Wooden Walls Distillery, 140 Harbour Dr. Free, 19+ event.

8 pm-12 am: Pride Wrap Party

Tickets available.

The Bella Vista, 26 Torbay Rd. Paid entry, 19+ event.

Author Claire Smith Claire is a fourth-year undergraduate student studying Geology with a focus in all things Volcanology. She’s passionate about getting involved in each community she ends up in and has had many different roles in the past few years from fundraiser organizer to geology club vice president. Her interests are vast and ever evolving but a life long love of photography will likely never fade.