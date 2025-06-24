The Tely 10: Ten miles of running, cheering, and good vibes

The race started in a mob of nervous runners—heads as far as one could see—beaten by cold wind, dreaded, but soon to be adored. The stampede left, the crowd cramped and excited, but as the race progressed, many runners slowed to jog, and some to walk—all the while those experienced enough held their pace. By mile 2 of the 10-mile route, where once shoulders rubbed, runners passed, and arms could swing.

As the race continued, with heavy breath and twisted sinew, minds went blank and vision narrowed, focusing only on the next step and water station. Along the sidewalks, people offer whatever motivation they can: playing music, giving snacks, or holding signs that say things like “I Love Sweaty Hugs,” “Hit Me For A Speed Boost,” or “Worst Parade Ever.” It’s these signs and crowds that keep many going.

“What fuels you is the people next to you. You start talking—hey, let’s keep going, let’s keep going… Plus, the signs on the road, people encouraging you to go on, the firefighters throwing water on you, and the water breaks.” said participant Terry Oliver.

It’s a downhill race, but the incline reveals who trained: many slow, while wrinkled men in nylon speed by. Like braided cables wrapped in leather, their limbs creak and crack as they make steady conversation, talking of golf, politics, or how this is their twenty-odd time running.

Anyone would be amazed by the age and fitness of these runners—if they could catch my breath and mind. A 16-kilometre run is not inhumane; young, fat, thin, old, just about anyone can run it. However, if you’d like to walk the next day, take the advice of those who’ve run it the longest, and train.

John Ryan, with 27 Tely 10s completed and over 15 years of volunteer work says “train a bit. Don’t start too hard, you want to go faster and faster—start slow, finish strong. Also, drink lots of fluids along the way, and get lots of rest the night before…but the night before you can’t sleep, so start a few days before.”

Similarly, 72-year-old Bob Fry, who’s completed 24 Tele-10s, said this: “Get out, move your body, or else you’ll lose your body… It’s just something you gotta do every year, it’s the Tele-10, it’s a Newfoundland’s Race, you gotta go, you gotta get into it.”

Although many runners recommend training for the race, with over 4000 participants, there were all levels of experience: the fastest runners clocked in at under an hour, while some strolled the entirety of the race, taking over three hours. However, disregarding time, almost everyone enjoyed it and was proud to have completed it.

Rachel Waddleton, MUN student and runner, had this to say, “So many people were running it today, the weather was perfect, the vibes were good, and my legs hurt… Even if you’re not a runner, come out and have a good time.”