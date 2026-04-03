The Student Volunteer Bureau host 2026 Volunteer Day Awards

Awards given out for achievements in volunteerism

The Student Volunteer Bureau kicked off the Volunteer Day Awards on March 25th in the Landing, with guest speakers including President Janet Morrison, Associate Vice-President (Academic) and Dean of Students Christine Arnold, Director of Student Life Dr. Jennifer Brown.

The Awards commemorate student volunteers and groups at Memorial. Here is a list of the awards and their recipients.

Volunteer Student Group of the Year

MUN UNICEF Club receiving the Volunteer Student Group of the Year Award (Wasif Hossain/SVB)

There were four nominees for Volunteer Student Group of the Year, with MUN UNICEF Club winning the award.

This award is presented to a Club or Society that has contributed to their university community through their volunteer work this past year.

David Kirkland Student Leadership Award

Norman Burry receiving the David Kirkland Award (Wasif Hossain/SVB)

Amid twenty nominees for the David Kirkland Award (Student Leadership Award), Men’s Basketball Seahawk Norman Burry took home the achievement.

This award is presented to a student who has contributed to the university community and demonstrated leadership in their volunteer work.

Student Volunteer of the Year

Lauren Ringer receiving the Student Volunteer of the Year Award (Wasif Hossain/SVB)

The Student Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Lauren Ringer, who rose above ten other nominees.

The award is presented to a Memorial student who have made contributions to the university community, local community, or the global community. Nominees must have a long-standing commitment to volunteerism.

Volunteer Residence of the Year

Shiwak Hall receiving the Volunteer Residence of the Year Award (Wasif Hossain/SVB)

The Volunteer Residence of the Year was awarded to Shiwak Hall.

This award is presented to a residence at Memorial that has made considerable contributions to the community through their collective volunteer work.

Glenn Roy Blundon Award

Halie Hindy receiving the Glenn Roy Blundon Award (Wasif Hossain/SVB)

Finally, the Glenn Roy Blundon Award was granted to Halie Hindy, amid five other dedicated nominees.

Named after former Memorial student Glenn Roy Blundon, the award is presented to a student who has surpassed their normal volunteer duties to advocate for students with disabilities.

Author James Poole James Poole is a third-year undergraduate student majoring in Communications and Media Studies with a minor in French. He is passionate about journalism with interests across the board, such as student life or issues across the province.