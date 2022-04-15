The Reid Theatre: a decade later, curtains remain closed

If any students have wandered through the Arts and Administration building, they have likely passed the Reid Theatre.

The Reid theatre was dedicated to Robert G Reid III: a Scottish man who arrived in Canada from Scotland in the 1880s to work with Canadian Pacific Railways. However, he later became involved with Newfoundland life through the construction of the Newfoundland Railway.

Built-in 1961, The Reid Theatre was a key cultural space at Memorial University and St. John’s. However, this year marks a decade since its closure in 2012.

Many current students do not even know, The Reid Theatre once existed.

History

Operated by the Department of English under the office of the Dean of Arts, The Reid Theatre was an important educational tool at the university.

Currently, the Department of English offers several courses for degree programs, certificates and diplomas related to theatre. For example, current students can enroll in Diplomas for Creative Writing and Stage and Screen Technique.

While it was opened, the Reid Theatre gave students a unique opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge and experience for such diplomas. That cannot be fully substituted by theoretical learning.

The Reid Theatre was also St. John’s only mid-sized theatre, which made it an essential space for various artists to experiment, develop, and perform new acts as a central component of the Newfoundland art community. Hence, its nickname ‘Little Theatre.

During its time, The Reid Theatre hosted a diverse range of performances, including local theatre, music and drama festivals, film screenings, artistic celebrations and awards presentations, orchestra and opera workshops, cultural galas, and circus acts.

Closure

The Reid Theatre closed its doors until further notice on February 10th, 2012.

Its closure was sparked due to health and safety concerns regarding asbestos and the need for renovations.

Photo Credit: Heather Barrett (via CBC)

Plans?

A 2014 documentary directed by MUN alumni Heather Rumancik explores the project further with interviews with faculty members and administrative staff. According to its website, a team of architects, engineers and design consultants was commissioned in 2013 to study The Reid Theatre’s structure.

They recommended extensive redevelopment. Consultations were also scheduled with the St. John’s theatre community for their input—the last was conducted in 2017-18.

It is planned that the Reid Theatre will be redeveloped as a teaching and public engagement space, as the university requires large classrooms. The area has been remediated, and the detailed design is complete, with a pre-tender budget.

The university estimates that the cost of this project will be under $5 million. However, no funds have been approved for it yet, and there are no active fundraising campaigns.

This means that 10 years later, the space remains gutted, and no progress has been made.

Photo Credit: Heather Barrett (via CBC)

The current campus master plan includes an on-campus performance space, although its location has not yet been determined.

Faculty and Staff Remarks

Dr. Jamie Skidmore, co-ordinator of the Diploma in Stage and Screen Technique and Department of English professor, commented on the significance of the Reid to the university:

“It’s unfortunate that the Reid has remained closed all of these years, but what is equally unfortunate is that the program the Reid housed, the Diploma in Stage and Screen Technique (formerly the Diploma in Performance and Communications Media), has not been given a new home. This is an extremely successful program that has produced many alumni who now work professionally in theatre, film, and television. Over the last decade, numerous committees have been formed to try and get the Reid Theatre renovated. The last one met just prior to the pandemic, and I believe there is a plan in place to reopen it in the future. It will primarily become a classroom, but will still be available for use by the community, including for theatre production”. Dr. Jamie Skidmore

Colleen Power, the News Director at CHMR-FM and MUN alumni, also spoke about her memories of the Reid:

“I did a double major in English and French. I studied drama courses during my English degree and absolutely loved when we would go to the Reid Theatre. It was so well used and loved. Aside from watching many plays there, I sang and performed there in a Feast of Cohen, an annual celebration of Leonard Cohen songs for a run of nights on at least one occasion. The space was magical. I have felt so sad for years, as I began working at MUN Radio in 2011, and it was closed that year. I never, ever thought it would take so long to reopen. Colleen Power (93.5 CHMR-FM)

Colleen Power also claims both the Campus Arts Community needs this theatre, as well as the City of St, John’s.

Theatre Opportunities

Photo Credit: Abhyuday Majhi (via Unsplash)

While Memorial University’s St. John’s Campus has made no progress in re-developing the Reid Theatre, there are opportunities in Newfoundland for students interested in Theatre and film.

Memorial Univeirsty’s Grenfell Campus offers a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre, Visual Arts, and Art’s History (minor).

Find more information here: https://grenfell.mun.ca/academics-and-research/Pages/school-of-fine-arts/programs.aspx

In St. John’s, the College of The North Atlantic (CNA) also offers a variety of Fine Arts opportunities such as Digital Filmmaking, Animation, Television and Film Creation, Sound Recording and Production, and more.

Find more information here: https://www.cna.nl.ca/programs-courses/program-guide.aspx

There are also plenty of local opportunities for those interested in Theatre on a more casual basis.