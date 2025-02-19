‘The Real Work Starts Now’: MUN Volleyball Back in AUS Playoffs

'Playoffs are all about courage, focus, and the ability to stay grounded,' says coach Rohm

Sea-Hawks will face off against the Dalhousie Tigers in a best-of-three semi-finals starting on Friday.

For the first time since the 2021-22 season, the Memorial Sea-Hawks Women’s Volleyball Program will participate in the AUS playoffs, thanks to a 10-10 W/L record and a fourth place finish.

Final AUS Women’s Volleyball Standings (atlanticuniversitysport.com).

While the team was excited to clinch a playoff spot, head coach Sydney Rohm, who’s in her third year at the helm of the program, says the team still has its sights set on bigger goals: “Of course, the girls were excited, but at the same time, we understand that making the playoffs isn’t our ultimate goal.”

Rohm noted how hard the team worked to get to this point, and that now is where the real work begins: “While many may view it as a huge milestone, for us, it’s just the beginning. We’ve worked tirelessly for the past three years to get here, and now we’re eager to show what we’ve built. The real work starts now.”

Head Coach Sydney Rohm says the team is “eager to show what they’ve built.” (Udanthe Chandraratne).

The Sea-Hawks opponent will be the Dalhousie Tigers, who finished first in the AUS with a W/L record of 16-4. During the regular season, the Sea-Hawks faced off against the Tigers four time, winning once back in November. That being said, three of those four games were decided in five sets and could have gone either way.

Entering such a big matchup against the top team in the AUS will be a tall task for the Sea-Hawks, but that is something that Coach Rohm is eager to see. “The level of competition in the AUS has been incredibly high this season, which has made for some exciting matchups. I’m really confident in how we match up and I’m looking forward to playing at the Dalplex.“

“I’m excited to see how our team responds in such a high-stakes environment.“

Entering such a high stakes weekend, Rohm noted that the “playoffs are all about courage, focus, and the ability to stay grounded, regardless of the outcome. It’s going to take complete commitment to our process and staying true to what we’ve worked so hard for.”

Game one of the best-of-three series begins this Friday in Halifax, and semi-finals games will be taking place over the course of this weekend, here the Sea-Hawks schedule:

Game 1: Friday, February 21st, 7:30pm NL

Game 2: Saturday, February 22nd, 7:30pm NL

Game 3: Sunday, February 23rd, 3:30pm NL *if necessary

Should the Sea-Hawks prevail this weekend, they would lock up a spot at the 2025 USports Championships, as well as a spot in the AUS Finals against either Saint Mary’s or UNB.