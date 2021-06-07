The Path to Finding Happiness – Yogic Incentive

Photo Credit: Simon Rae (via Unsplash)

As university students, we all struggle with finding a balance in our lives that allows us to be happy and productive. Our mental health often takes a backseat to exam dates and assignment deadlines. When our inner afflictions become too powerful to ignore, we don’t know where to turn or what steps we can take to achieve a better outlook. Solutions that we consider include therapy sessions, medication, and lifestyle changes. All of which are useful in their way.

Like any other student my age, I struggle with the uncertainty of the future and coming to terms with my past experiences as I age and learn new things about myself. I have experience with depression and anxiety that extends to both extremes. I have searched for happiness in commercial places: by making purchases, seeking romantic relationships, and clinging to physical objects and activities that serve as sources of joy. I have tried every viable solution proposed to me.

So far, my experiences with these have led me to believe that more than anything, I need to work on developing a love for myself and others that will help me to view the world in a more positive, rational, and calm way. Yoga and meditation have begun to help me with that.

The philosophy of yoga comes with the realization that happiness can come from within ourselves. We don’t have to look for things to brighten our mood. With enough focus and clarity regarding the realities of our world, we can learn to find happiness in a much simpler way. This is the lesson that I have been taught by Yogic Incentive founder Jordan Carter.

During a session with Jordan, I was able to grasp an understanding of an alternate way of thinking that I have glossed over one too many times. He taught me a meditation that I find to be very valuable in my search for personal joy, as well as some breathing exercises. Although I went into our session without understanding exactly what I had signed up for, I left feeling refreshed, relaxed, and with a renewed perspective on the world.

As an academic, I always approach philosophy with a sceptical but open mind. Yogic beliefs come independent of any religion. They encourage us to think about how our existence fundamentally affects the universe. This simplification of our existence may seem counterproductive, but by returning to our basic beliefs about the world and focusing on the grand scheme of things, we can minimize the effect that daily conflicts have on us.

Yogic Incentive offers a mindfulness session that serves as a perfect introduction to the concepts and practices that you will need to begin your journey of transformation. These sessions are tailored to the individual and are intended to aid you with your struggles including depression, anxiety, anger, grief, and unhappiness. Jordan also offers a student discount for these services. If you are a university student and are interested in participating in a session feel free to contact him at yogicincentive@gmail.com for details.

Through Yogic Incentive, Jordan aims to create a space for people who are interested in self-improvement and cultivating joy within themselves. If you are searching for ways to improve your life and transform yourself through meditation, yoga, or other methods, you can join Jordan’s community through the Yogic Incentive Facebook page. Although the community is currently relegated to virtual platforms, Jordan aims to move towards face-to-face interactions as we come out of the pandemic.

I am glad to have met Jordan and to have learned all that I have from him. The introduction to mindfulness and meditation that I received has opened up doors that I didn’t know existed. Through Yogic Incentive, I have been able to start my journey towards living a more peaceful and joy-filled life. Jordan’s teachings hold a lot of potential for people who want to learn to live serenely and achieve mental wellness. For more information visit the Yogic Incentive website.