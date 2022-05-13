News

The origin of World Earth Day and the hypocrisy of corporations

dustan woodhouse RUqoVelx59I unsplash
Avatar
Anuja Thapa

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

The Muse The Muse
The Muse@themusenl
242 Following 3.4K Followers
In recent years, citizens have pointed out the hypocrisy of giant corporations and governments who make a big deal… https://t.co/VjAl2hGenQ
2 days ago
https://t.co/Ynum6EH9UB
2 days ago
https://t.co/5iR1cexmXJ
4 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x