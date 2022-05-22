The Benefits of Volunteering

A frequent comment about volunteering is, “What is in this for me?”. The idea that someone would dedicate their time to something without getting paid is a wild concept to some people. However, there are undoubtedly many benefits to volunteering that people don’t realize have nothing to do with seeking an award for volunteering time.

Volunteering is using your time for something outside of school or work commitments and is unpaid work. Some people volunteer with youth groups, such as Girl Guides or Church Groups. Others may spend their time using their skills, such as office administration skills, to help an organization run successfully. While some may think they’re drastically different, both examples are ways people volunteer. But, there are so many different opportunities in volunteering that it is impossible to list them all.

Gaining Professional and Personal Skills

Any volunteering that someone does has many benefits in both professional and personal ways. Most times, people don’t even realize that they’re developing professional and personal skills. Individuals can gain some professional skills: time management, leadership skills, communication skills, and problem-solving skills. A volunteer position can vary from organization to organization, so skills vary. But these professional skills can help one obtain a job or further their career. In addition to professional skills, people can grow personally by obtaining such qualities as empathy, dedication, and successfully working as a team member. The ability to develop skills is one of the most significant benefits of volunteering. It tends to impact most, if not all, parts of someone’s life.

Gaining New Experiences

There are so many different volunteering opportunities, and each one brings a different experience. Volunteering can get you to places you never realized you could go and experience things you didn’t know you could have. For example, participating in a community clean-up could bring you to parts of the community you never knew existed before. Hosting an event with an organization could give you a behind-the-scenes perspective into your community; volunteering in Long-Term Care open your eyes to personal capabilities.

Some experiences one has through volunteering cannot be replaced and leave a lasting impression on the volunteer and others. For example, suppose you volunteered with an organization that raised money to support sick children (like the Ronald McDonald House). In that case, you gain skills, but you also may experience firsthand how your time and effort impacted a child. The experiences can affect you as a person and also impact other people more than you realize.

Meeting New People

One aspect of volunteering that people do not realize is that you get to meet so many new people. Whether it’s someone you helped through volunteering or a fellow volunteer, you will always meet someone. Sometimes those fellow volunteers can become friends you’ll have for the rest of your life. It could also bring you connections with different organizations to further develop your professional and personal skills. Additionally, you meet new people of all different backgrounds and experiences that can broaden your own experiences.

Feeling like a Part of the Community

Photo Credit: Memorial University (via https://www.mun.ca/volunteer/about/)

Feeling like you are part of a community is one great benefit of volunteering. In some volunteer opportunities, you directly help the community by either supporting an organization with their day-to-day activities for others or by physically helping the community through clean-ups or other events. Many people state that they volunteer to give back to the community, especially if they believe the community has given them something before. “Community” in this sense does not always mean a city. Still, it could be a group of people such as the Memorial University community. Either way, becoming a part of a community impacts people as it gives them a sense of belonging or purpose!

While you may not be financially compensated for volunteering, the benefits are nothing less than incredible. There are many more benefits, too, but these are some of the main ones associated with volunteering. Memorial University is lucky to have an entire office dedicated to volunteering in the University Centre that can help any student gain volunteer experience and the benefits of volunteering!

The Student Volunteer Bureau is an office for students run by students. Reach out to svb@mun.ca for any questions surrounding volunteering. Their website (mun.ca/volunteer) has a variety of opportunities for students, too.