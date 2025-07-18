Team NL names flag-bearer for Canada Summer Games

Memorial University’s own Nathan Luscombe has been named the Provinces flag-bearer for the upcoming 2025 Canada Summer Games.

The flag-bearer was announced on July 16th, 2025 at the Team N.L. conference held at the PowerPlex, where the team brought out the provinces athletes and unveiled the team colours. This will be Luscombes’s second Canada Games, as he won both a silver and bronze medal in the 2022 Canada Games in Niagara. Luscombe will once again be competing on the men’s swim team.

Luscombe recalled the moment he was asked to represent the province in an interview with Muse reporter Andrew Connors. Luscombe said that when he got the phone call he did not even know the number. Luscombe says that this came as an “incredible shock” and it caught him “completely off guard”.

Luscombe says “to be named flag-bearer is just an incredible honour.” He went on to say that carrying the Newfoundland and Labrador flag at the opening ceremonies in front of all of his friends and family is the thing he is most looking forward to come August.

Luscombe hopes that the experience of having played in the games before will help provide him an edge stating that “the nerves are mostly gone now” since he knows what the atmosphere of the games are like.

He also states that knowing he won medals in his last games has given him the confidence to know that he can do so once again. When asked about his own expectations for the games, Luscombe said that he would like to medal once again, but also said he wants to “have a good time.”