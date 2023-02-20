Supporting local for a “Cup of Joe”

Great local businesses are pretty easy to come by here in Newfoundland. From local retail or thrift stores to restaurants and cafes, we have tons of spots waiting to be explored.

Coffee shops are a lucrative business right now. There always seems to be a new Starbucks popping up (especially on Kenmount road), and despite the temptation to go through the Starbucks drive-thru, trading your daily Starbucks caffeine fix for a local alternative is a great way to show your support for local business owners.

As university students, we all live very fast-paced lifestyles and some of our most convenient on-campus options are locally produced! While there are cheaper alternatives to buying takeaway coffee, sometimes buying it is the only option when you’re in a rush.

So, in that case, here are a few must-try local coffee shops in the St. John’s area for the next time you find yourself in need of your daily fix.

Starting strong with the on-campus staples for when you’re in a rush and sprinting between classes, the Roastery and Jumping Bean are, of course, every student’s go-tos. But if you have a bit of extra time and are looking to check out somewhere new, be sure to check out these shops:

Rocket Bakery

Rocket

Located in Churchill square. Just a short walk from campus, this small location is quaint and offers an array of food, coffee, and baked goods.

Moving away from campus, we have some more low-key, sit-down-and-study cafe spots:

Coffee Matters

Photo credit: coffeematters.ca

Located on Military Rd, this is one of the best off-campus spots to grab a cup of coffee and set up a table for a good study sesh.

The Parlour

Photo credit: The Parlour (via Facebook)

Also located on Military Rd across from Bannerman park. While the parlour may be known for its excellent ice cream, they also offer both brewed and specialty coffee—a great place to stop after a quick skate around the loop.

Bannerman Brewing Co.

Photo credit: Bannerman Brewery (via Facebook)

Located on Duckworth St., Bannerman brewery is known for its locally brewed beer. However, by day, it is transformed into a coffee shop. Perfect for a low-key sit-down with a friend or a relaxed workspace.

The Battery Café

Photo credit: batterycafe.ca

The Battery Café is a small, quaint coffee shop located on Duckworth St., with the perfect Newfoundland homey vibe.

Rocket Bakery (Downtown and Mount Pearl)

Photo credit: rocketfood.com

There are two other Rocket Bakery locations. One is located on Water St., and the other on Bannister St., Unlike the Churchill Square location, these two cafes are more spacious and have more of a sit-down atmosphere.